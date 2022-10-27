Piper Danielowski, Kindergarten
Piper has been a great part of our classroom! She is a hard worker who always tries her best. Piper is kind, caring and a friend to everyone in the room.
Piper is always in the Merc Zone and sets a good example of what it looks like for others. Way to go Piper! Keep up the great work!
Alex Wilkie, 1st Grade
Alex embodies all of our school-wide expectations. He is respectful to his classmates and teachers, shows responsibility in his preparedness for each lesson. He is safe when he walks in the classroom and hallways. Alex is eager to learn and always puts forth his best effort. Thank you Alex for being a model student!
Zada Enz, 2nd Grade
Zada shows up with a positive attitude and smile on her face on a daily basis! She is always one of the first students to raise her hand to participate during read alouds, gives her best effort in math class and shows kindness towards her classmates. Zada is a great addition to our second grade class! Keep up the great work, Zada!
Andrea Binder, 3rd Grade
Andi has been showing what it is like to be in the Merc Zone since the first day of school! She comes to school every day with a smile and is happy to help. She is motivated, kindhearted and always ready to learn. When asked what her favorite part of school is, she said “My teacher!” Awesome job, Andi!
Aizer Enz, 4th Grade
Aizer has adjusted well to his new school by being in the Merc Zone every day. He comes to school ready and willing to learn and meets each day with a positive attitude. He is helpful to his classmates and eager to participate in class activities and discussions. Aizer is a positive role model for all to look up to. Keep it up, Aizer.
Lilian Maring, 5th Grade
Lily has shown amazing effort in her academics. She not only works hard in class, but goes above and beyond to make sure she’s mastered a skill. Lily is a friend to all and has a great sense of humor. She is a great role model and is always respectful, responsible and safe (as long as she’s not in a rocking chair!) Keep shining bright, Lily!
Cason Wilkie, 6th Grade
Cason has been working very hard at being a good role model in sixth grade! Cason has been respectful toward his teachers and classmates, stays on task and participates in discussions. He also works hard to make sure all assignments are completed each week and isn’t afraid to ask for help when needed. Keep up the great work Cason!
