Arizona is so thoughtful and kind to all of her classmates. She works hard and always does her best work. She is always thinking deeply about what we are learning and makes great connections.
Audra Kalis, 1st Grade
Audra comes to school with a smile on her face ready to learn. She is kind to others and is always willing to help anyone in need. She is a role model to all around her.
Sam Eastey, 2nd Grade
Sam has so many good qualities! Sam is kind, helpful and a good listener. He does his best on his work. Sam is new to Rippleside and is a great addition to our class and school!
Indigo Howard-Larsen, 3rd Grade
Indigo is such a polite and hard-working young lady! Her smile lights up the entire classroom! I love the way she is so patient and works so well with others, while always giving her best effort!
Carlie Parker, 4th Grade
Carlie brings a fantastic work ethic with her to the classroom. She has a positive attitude and her smile lights up the room. She is a wonderful addition to our classroom.
Oscar Rehwinkle, 5th Grade
Oscar has been a hard worker with his classroom job and he has a good attitude in class. He has exceptional listening skills and is a very respectful young man and a great role model to his fellow classmates.
Graysen Christensen, 6th Grade
Graysen is conscientious and kind. He always tries to do his best work at school, and he cares about the feelings of those around him. He’s a great student and a great friend.
