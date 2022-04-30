STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – APRIL 2022

Bristol Johnson - Kindergarten - McGregor
Bristol comes in every morning with a smile on her face, ready to learn. Bristol brings positive energy to class. She soaks in information like a sponge. She does a wonderful job modeling what it’s like to be in the Merc Zone. Keep up the great work Bristol! We are so proud of you!
Lucas Pawlak - 1st Grade - McGregor
Lucas is a wonderful addition to class. He has worked hard! He works to communicate and build relationships. Lucas is also a prankster, who enjoys making other people laugh. His smile is contagious. We look forward to all the goals you will accomplish! You rock, Lucas!
Rhyker Kafer-Shively - 2nd Grade - McGregor
Rhyker is kind, considerate and helpful. He inspires others. Rhyker is very knowledgeable about a variety of critters. He is always willing to share what he knows. It has been a pleasure getting to know you, Rhyker. Thank you for being such a wonderful addition to our class!
Maverick Belanger - 3rd Grade - McGregor
Maverick always has a word of encouragement for anyone! He can often be heard telling classmates, “You can do this!” or “I believe in you!” Maverick is always respectful, responsible, and safe. He has a great sense of humor and brings joy to the class. Way to go, Maverick!
Tucker Rubich - 4th Grade - McGregor
Tucker is hard-working, confident and organized. He likes to get right to work and pushes through until the job is done. He is a good role model and shows respect to all. Tucker’s humor and goofiness show when he tells stories. I can always count on Tucker!
Jesse Jakowski - 5th Grade - McGregor
Jesse has been an absolute star this last month! He is the first one to listen to directions or help anyone in need. He respects others, participates in class. His humor and bright personality bring joy to class. His grit and hard work get him through tough lessons.
Jacy Sipe - 6th Grade - McGregor
Jacy’s attitude, work ethic and character continue to prove her maturity. After Officer Cline came in to talk about his love of reading, Jacy checked out, read and enjoyed Shakespeare. Jacy has enough spunk to never lose sight of who she is and to be her own person.
Ashley Asmus - 7th Grade - Aitkin
Just a well-liked, super kid. Outstanding leader in both academic performance and citizenship. Ashley works hard and strives to always do her best. She is an active participant and doesn’t back down from challenges. Additionally, she is friendly and accepting of all of her peers.
Zoey Van Camp - 8th Grade - Aitkin
Zoey is an excellent student and an incredible person. She is always on task in class, she produces outstanding work and she is so polite, kind and helpful to everyone. She immediately jumps right in to help others who need it. She would make an incredible teacher.
Isabelle Cartie - 9th Grade - Aitkin
Isabelle is an awesome student and an amazing person. She values her education, is always curious to learn more, thinks critically and gives her best effort on EVERY assignment. Isabelle is also hilarious and brings joy to the classroom. I’m going to miss having her in my class next year.
Kendall Ratz - 10th Grade - Aitkin
Kendall is the model student. She is incredibly smart, conscientious, diligent and hardworking. She consistently goes above and beyond what is required of her and puts in the extra effort to excel.
Martin Henke - 11th Grade - Aitkin
Martin is an exemplary student that shows up every day willing and eager to learn. He is constantly trying to make connections between our classroom topics and the world around him. He has a great work ethic and treats everyone around him with kindness.
Alan Gruhlke - 12th Grade - Aitkin
Alan is enthusiastic in class and a leader. He is putting in the extra effort here at the end of the school year in a tough college economics class. His class participation is off the charts and he is a first-row kid.
