STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – APRIL 2022 – RIPPLESIDE ELEMENTARY

Dalton is a kind friend to every person in our class. He will go out of his way to be helpful and show care and concern for all. He is also a hard worker and always does his best. He comes to school with a positive attitude every day.
Jenna Krohn - 1st Grade - Rippleside
Jenna always puts forth her best effort and takes her time to do quality work. She is a good friend – always being kind and helping someone in need. Jenna is honest and trustworthy and I am proud of her character, even if it’s the hard thing to do.
Emilee Hyovalti - 2nd Grade - Rippleside
Emilee is always willing to offer a helping hand to classmates or teachers. Emilee comes to school ready to learn and tries her best. You can always count on her for a hug or to have a bright smile on her face!
Jaxson Beatty - 3rd Grade - Rippleside
Jaxson consistently demonstrates respectful behavior toward his peers and adults. He strives to complete his assignments in a timely manner and with quality.
Easton Howe - 4th Grade - Rippleside
Easton shows an easy going attitude that makes others want to be around him. He shows perseverance because he understands he has to work hard and give good effort. Because of this, his improvement in reading has been HUGE this year!
Adalyn Samuelson - 5th Grade - Rippleside
Adalyn is a genuinely kind soul and has a gracious attitude with classmates. She is respectful to all those she interacts with and has superb manners throughout the entire day. She is a phenomenally hard-working and all-around exemplary student.
Jeffrey Brassard - 6th Grade - Rippleside
Jeffrey is kind, honest, and responsible. Jeffrey loves to learn and always does his best. He is polite and an excellent conversationalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.