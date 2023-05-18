STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – APRIL 2023 – MCGREGOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Danny Hill, Kindergarten - McGregor

Danny is so sweet, kind and caring to others. Danny is always willing to help. He has the ability to cheer anyone up with his big smile and contagious laugh. Danny has worked so hard this year and kindergarten is proud of how far he has come. Keep up the great work next year in first grade Danny!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.