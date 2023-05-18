STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – APRIL 2023 – MCGREGOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Danny is so sweet, kind and caring to others. Danny is always willing to help. He has the ability to cheer anyone up with his big smile and contagious laugh. Danny has worked so hard this year and kindergarten is proud of how far he has come. Keep up the great work next year in first grade Danny!
Presley Meld, 1st Grade - McGregor
Presley is an outstanding student with a passion for learning. She is always prepared, perseveres in the face of challenges and encourages others. She is also honest, respectful and hardworking. Presley always has a smile on her face and loves to share her enthusiasm and excitement with others. Keep up the great work, Presley!
Steel Maring, 2nd Grade - McGregor
This month has been especially wonderful for Steel. He has been putting great effort into building friendships and his academics. He is helpful, respectful and very kind to others. Steel has quite the math mind and has made leaps and bounds in reading. Keep up the great work, Steel.
Elsa Braun, 3rd Grade - McGregor
Elsa is a joy to have in our classroom! She starts every day with a smile and always says “good morning!” She is quick to participate, always willing to help and encourages her classmates. Elsa is an incredible student and friend to all. She always does her best work. She is a fabulous example of what it means to be in the Merc Zone!
Ava Proulx, 4th Grade - McGregor
Ava always keeps herself in the Merc Zone when she is in the classroom. She is respectful of other students and her teacher and always waits to be called on. She is very helpful and is always willing to clean or organize something in the room. She is a joy to have in class and loves to come and visit in the mornings. Ava, you are awesome.
Eleanor DeMenge, 5th Grade - McGregor
Ellie is a great representative of the Merc Zone! She is respectful to everyone, always takes responsibility for her work (giving 110%!) and is a role model for safety. Ellie is also kind to her classmates and friends. They know they can count on Ellie to be a thoughtful helper. I have yet to find a challenge Ellie can’t meet- keep up the great work!
Jazzy Hallquist, 6th Grade - McGregor
Jazzy is such a kind, compassionate and hard-working student. She is a great helper to both her classmates and teachers without needing to be asked. Jazzy also works hard on her daily assignments and shows creativity in her artwork. It has been a pleasure to have Jazzy in sixth grade this year!
Abby Darlow, McGregor Specialist
Abby is an incredible artist. She is FULL of creative ideas and overflowing with artistic talent. Abby works persistently to make her ideas come to life and he creatively pursues solutions with a positive and determined attitude. Abby is also helpful and encouraging to her classmates. She is responsible and keeps the art room clean and always uses her time wisely. Keep up the great work Abby!
