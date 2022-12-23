Johanna Sather, Kindergarten 

Jojo comes in every day ready to learn and has a smile on her face. She is kind and caring. Jojo is a great example of what it looks like to be in the Merc Zone. She is respectful and listens when others are talking. Jojo is responsible and gets her work done quickly and quietly. Jojo is always doing her very best in Kindergarten. Keep it up Jojo!

