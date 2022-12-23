Jojo comes in every day ready to learn and has a smile on her face. She is kind and caring. Jojo is a great example of what it looks like to be in the Merc Zone. She is respectful and listens when others are talking. Jojo is responsible and gets her work done quickly and quietly. Jojo is always doing her very best in Kindergarten. Keep it up Jojo!
Myron Tabaka, 1st Grade
Myron has worked so hard this school year. He has continually put forth his best effort, refused to give up in times of struggle, is kind and compassionate toward his classmates, and improved his empathy for others and his reflection of self. He continually strives to be in the MERC Zone and is always prepared for what comes next.
Grayson Napoli, 2nd Grade
Grayson is the perfect example of how to be a leader. He is always in the MERC Zone. He is respectful to everyone, friendly to his classmates and gives his best effort in whatever he is doing. He is very kind, funny and an all-around great kid. Keep up the great work, Grayson!
Valerie Wilkie, 3rd Grade
Valerie is a joy to have in our third grade classroom! She is in the Merc Zone every day with a big smile on and full of positivity. She participates in all discussions and enjoys helping her classmates. Way to go Valerie! We are grateful to have you in our class!
Maci Leddy, 4th Grade
Maci is a good friend to all her classmates and gets along well with others. She is very helpful and is always willing to help her teacher. She comes in every day with a smile that brightens up the classroom. We are lucky to have her in our room. Thanks for always being you. You are awesome.
Finlee Pierce, 5th Grade
Finlee demonstrates our Merc Zone qualities wherever she goes. From the classroom to after-school activities, Finlee can be counted on to demonstrate what it looks like to be respectful, responsible and safe. She cares about her work, always giving 100%. Finlee also cares about her classmates and is always willing to lend a helping hand.
Larissa Jankowski, 6th Grade
Larissa is an enthusiastic learner with a positive outlook and attitude. Her creative side can be seen in both her art and writing. She is sweet and kind toward everyone, including her teachers. Larissa takes an interest in people’s personal lives and shows empathy toward others. She is a great role model for her peers and younger students.
Adalynn Stevens, McGregor Specialist
Adalynn is the art student of the month. She is full of ideas and never gives up. She is a thoughtful artist, working intentionally to create artwork that is beautiful and full of her personality. Adalynn is a great classmate. She is ready to learn, listens and follows directions. Adalynn helps by cleaning up and using materials appropriately. She is an inspiring classmate offering encouragement and helping her classmates.
