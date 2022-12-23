Students of the Month – december 2022 – rippleside – aitkin

Eva stays focused on her school work. She leans in to help her friends stay on task as well. Eva gives 110% every day. She “contributes more than she costs!
Eleanor Eastey, 1st Grade
Eleanor is kind and hard-working EVERY day. She is mindful of those around her while giving her very best at whatever task she is given. You are a wonderful addition to Rippleside!
Zoe Reem, 2nd Grade
Zoe comes with a positive attitude and helpful spirit every time I see her. Zoe is a problem solver for her classmates, self and Mrs. Mickelson. She has been a great student at Rippleside!
Gianna Burgos, 3rd Grade
Gianna has an infectiously positive attitude. Gia is responsible. She has a strong willingness to learn and has an absolutely infectious smile and an incredible sense of humor! To say she is a joy to have in class is an understatement!
Abbey Baierl, 4th Grade
Abbey works so hard on all her assignments. She turns them in on time and even makes her fixes at home to ensure she learns and understands the material. She is a very responsible student and an absolute joy to have in class.
Bryden Melz, 5th Grade
Bryden is a very caring and thoughtful friend and is great at offering to help classmates. He is an extremely hard-working student who is willing to put in the hard work that’s needed and he always tries his best! I love having him in my room!
Drew Proctor, 6th Grade
Drew is kind to others. He is receptive to others’ feelings. Drew will work hard and have a smile on his face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.