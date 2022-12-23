Students of the Month – december 2022 – rippleside – aitkin
Rippleside

Eva Eastey, Kindergarten

Eva stays focused on her school work. She leans in to help her friends stay on task as well. Eva gives 110% every day. She “contributes more than she costs!

