Brock walks into the classroom every day with a big smile on his face and a positive attitude. Brock is excited to learn new things and always tries his best. Brock is a fast learner, a great listener and a caring friend. He is rocking it in kindergarten! Keep up the great work Brock!
Sullivan Atwood, 1st Grade
Sullivan has worked hard. He has made tremendous progress in his reading, writing and math skills. His perseverance is remarkable. He is kind, patient and always in the MERC Zone. We are all so proud of you, Sullivan! Keep up the great work!
Gryphon Pylvanen, 2nd Grade
Gryphon always comes to school with a positive can-do attitude! He always gives his best effort, is kind and helpful to others, and has a great sense of humor that keeps everyone smiling. Keep up the great work Gryphon!
Bryson Martin, 3rd Grade
Bryson is a good friend. He does a wonderful job being in the MERC Zone. He is a good listener and follows directions. He is kind and always respectful. Bryson always tries his best. He asks questions for clarification and out of curiosity. It is a pleasure having him in class. Keep up the great attitude and hard work!
Cayden Burks, 4th Grade
Cayden comes in every day in a cheerful manner that brightens up the classroom. He is always willing to help and promotes a positive attitude toward everyone. He loves to participate in activities and discussions. He is a great friend and role model to his classmates. Keep up the good work.
Archer Clark, 5th Grade
Archer is a quiet and dedicated worker. He takes his job seriously and makes sure his work is complete. He is not afraid to ask questions. He is also kind and respectful. He includes others, listens respectfully and uses good manners with everyone. He may be quiet, but his “MERC Zone” game is strong. Keep up the good work Archer!
Nash Horbacz, 6th Grade
Nash is an outstanding role model. He comes in each day with a great attitude and is kind to his peers. He does a great job with participation and isn’t afraid to ask questions. Nash also has a take-charge attitude when it comes to his daily assignments, class activities, and student rep duties. Keep up the great work!
Isabella Morlang, McGregor Specialist
Bella comes to music every day with a positive attitude and always tries her best. She always gives it 110%.
She’s kind to others. She is always the first to ask how my day is going or thank me at the end of class for teaching her. She always leads by example. Thank you, Bella, for always being in the Merc Zone, for being a good friend to your classmates and for making me feel appreciated.
