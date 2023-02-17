Violet is so kind and helpful. She is a hard worker and has worked hard to train her brain to be a fantastic listener. She does quality work every time. She is also a great problem solver and uses her words to find solutions.
Adalyn Pearson, 1st Grade
Adalyn comes to school every day to learn all she can. She asks questions as she is learning and shares her thoughts. Addy is always happy and is a very kind friend to all. Her joy for learning makes me so proud!
McKenna Raisch, 2nd Grade
McKenna has a great attitude and consistently is cheerful! She is flexible and patient in any situation. Her smile is infectious!
Lyle Spicer, 3rd Grade
Lyle is such a polite young man. He is so respectful and thoughtful of others. He uses his manners so well, always being a positive influence in my classroom! His awesome attitude makes him a joy to have in class!
Cal Raushel, 4th Grade
Cal is a hard worker with the determination to improve and master his skills. He is organized and responsible in completing and turning in good quality work and supports others in learning. He is such a great student to have in class.
Adilina Boyd, 5th Grade
Adilina is respectful to adults and peers. She always has a big smile on her face. She is polite and a joy to teach.
Mary Hudrlik, 6th Grade
Mary is an absolute joy. She is a delight to teach in choir and music. Though Mary is quiet, she is bright. She is attentive and responsible, always listening. Her eyes sparkle with understanding. Mary is a star music student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.