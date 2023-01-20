Hazel Schletty, Kindergarten
Hazel is a hard worker who always takes her time and does quality work. Hazel is kind and caring to her classmates and is a friend to everyone. She is a true joy to have in my class!
Freyja Pickart, 1st Grade
Freyja always does her best with a great attitude. She is thoughtful of her peers and helps them when needed. She is a joy to have in class and continues her bright positivity for every specialist teacher.
Jonah Parker, 2nd Grade
Jonah is such a bright light whenever he walks into the classroom. Jonah is so kind and friendly to everyone. He enjoys learning, participating in lessons, and working with others. Jonah works hard on everything and is always optimistic.
Emma Boyer, 3rd Grade
Emma has an outstanding attitude in class! She always has a smile on her face and is purely a pleasure to have in class. While being an extremely hard-working student, she is also a great classmate to one and all!
Tori Paulbeck, 4th Grade
Tori goes above and beyond in helping others and cleaning up. She has partnered up with students needing partners without being asked so no student feels left out. She is such a great role model for others!
Sawyer Johnson, 5th Grade
Sawyer is polite, kind and respectful to both his peers and his teachers. He has many qualities that make him a good friend! He works hard on his school work and turns in quality assignments.
Hunter Oestreich, 6th Grade
Hunter is a hard worker who cares about the quality of his school work. He is also an excellent friend and role model.
