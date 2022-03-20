STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – MARCH 2022 – AITKIN SCHOOLS

Adrianna Kramarczuk - Kindergarten - Rippleside
Adrianna always does her best, and does it with a smile. She is a great friend and is such a joy to have in class. She has been a joyful addition to our Rippleside family during her first year here!
Emma Keil - 1st Grade - Rippleside
Emma comes to school to learn and have fun! She asks questions to understand what she is learning. Emma does the right thing when no one is looking and always tries to do a good deed a day!
Adelyn Brophy - 2nd Grade - Rippleside
Adelyn is diligent in school work and strives to always do her best. Adelyn is a kind friend who always makes sure others are included. She participates in lessons and follows instructions with a smile on her face.
Sophia Crain - 3rd Grade - Rippleside
Sophia consistently demonstrates respect toward all adults and classmates. Sophia works hard and produces high quality work. She is a real sweetheart! We are so lucky to have her in our class!
Britton Lehrer - 4th Grade - Rippleside
Britton always tries her best. If something doesn’t come easily, she works hard to learn it. She is a great friend who looks out for others and will stand up for what is right. So thankful for her in my class!
Macey Ryan - 5th Grade - Rippleside
Macey is an extremely hard working and dedicated student who exemplifies model behavior in all areas of her academics. She has wonderful manners and is a considerate and neighborly classmate.
Hailey Munsterteiger - 6th Grade - Rippleside
Hailey is a rock solid student. Her approach to academics is on point. Her citizenship is top notch, as well. This world needs more Haileys in it!
Carsyn Miller - 7th Grade - Aitkin High School
Carsyn is a top-notch student; he excels on assignments, is a constant volunteer/ participant, great sense of humor, kind to all and is respectful and helpful. He works tirelessly to be successful.
Paige Packer - 8th Grade - Aitkin High School
Paige is a great student. She comes to class prepared and ready to learn. She is willing to go above and beyond to help out in the classroom, has fun in school and is coming out of her shell.
Owen Weyer - 9th Grade - Aitkin High School
Owen is kind and compassionate. He turns in quality work and is helpful, interested in learning and brings joy to the classroom. Happy to have him in class!
Chloe Nyberg - 10th Grade - Aitkin High School
Chloe is intelligent, hardworking, conscientious and creative. She gets along with her classmates and is fun to have in class.
Alex Palm - 11th Grade - Aitkin High School
Alex is conscientious and a leader in the classroom. He is kind and is an excellent role model for others.
Brendan Petersen - 12th Grade Aitkin High School
Brendan is new this year and has faced those challenges well. He is kind to others. He has respect, discipline, responsibility and he places importance on “doing well” in academics.
