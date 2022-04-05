STUDENTS OF THE MONTH –MARCH 2022 – MCGREGOR SCHOOLS

Tracey is hardworking, caring, responsible and loves to learn. She does her best on everything and has a giggle that’s infectious. She has come out of her shell. She strives to constantly be in the ‘Merc Zone’ and show kindness to all she meets. She is a joy to have in class! Keep it up, Tracey!
Elizabeth Moritz - 1st Grade - McGregor
Elizabeth has grown so much this year! She consistently tries to improve by never giving up. Furthermore, she loves coming to school, has a great attitude, eager to learn, tries her best, is full of fun and vibrant energy, is an amazing storyteller, and is a kind and compassionate friend.
Makenna Sellers - 2nd Grade - McGregor
Makenna is a joy to have in class. She shows up daily with a smile ready to learn. She is kind and leads by example by staying in the ‘Merc Zone’ wherever she is. She has a passion for learning. I enjoy seeing her artwork on school projects and the cards she makes. Nice work Makenna!
Abigail Gordon - 3rd Grade - McGregor
Abbie is a wonderful example of a student in the ‘Merc Zone’! She helps others, stays on top of her learning and always puts forth her best effort. She is creative and often shares her artistry with the classroom. I have only seen her with a positive attitude! Way to go, Abbie! You deserve this!
Eleanor DeMenge - 4th Grade - McGregor
Ellie is a great asset. She comes to school prepared. She is looked up to by her peers and always is kind. Ellie is a role model for the ‘Merc Zone’. Ellie is a bright student and gets her work done. Sometimes it’s hard to have enough to keep her busy. We are all grateful to have her in our class. Great job Ellie.
Malin Braun - 5th Grade - McGregor
Malin is a joy. She works hard and never gives up. Malin is always willing to lend a helping hand! Malin has also taken on new challenges, like joining the Student Reps. She was nervous at first but she took the chance and has done amazing! Keep working hard, Malin! We are proud of you!
Brekyn Dalchow - 6th Grade - McGregor
Brekyn has stepped up to the plate lately. He is willing to ask for help when needed and help others. He has been straightening out the chairs at the end of the day on his own accord. Brekyn takes education seriously; he works hard and takes pride in his work. Brekyn is becoming a mature young man.
