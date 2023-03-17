Clara is a kind friend and she works hard and is a great student!
Rosalyn Handt, 1st Grade
Rosalyn is a shining star in our classroom and not just an excellent role model, but so helpful and caring to all of those around her!
Elijah Brush, 2nd Grade
Elijah is continuing to explore what tools he needs to efficiently complete tasks on time in class and arrive to class on time. He takes tips and suggestions politely. He has a nice smile and calm demeanor.
Maci Lease, 3rd Grade
Maci consistently works hard and tries her best! Maci is kind and very helpful to everyone. She has a gentle spirit and cares about other people’s feelings.
Keira Meyer, 4th Grade
Keira has displayed a good work ethic and attitude. She is responsible and always willing to help her peers. She has been a good role model for others by providing quality feedback and offering advice in small groups.
Camille Marshik, 5th Grade
Camille has the most positive, bright attitude every day! Camille does not let anything hold her back. Her creativity shines through in interactions and school work. She is a joy to teach.
Miranda Mickelson, 6th Grade
Miranda is so conscientious in all she does. She always tries to do her best in all things at school. She is also very considerate to everyone around her and is kind to all.
