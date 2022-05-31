STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – MAY 2022

Pyper Ratuski - Kindergarten - Rippleside
Pyper has a genuine desire to be helpful and cooperative. She enjoys her friends and doing her best. Pyper is respectful and manages her emotions responsibly. We love having her in our class!
Melody Gillingham - 1st Grade - Rippleside
Melody has worked very hard all year! She has made amazing gains in first grade and loves to share what she has learned. Melody always shares a smile and loves to laugh!
Hailey Sargent - 2nd Grade - Rippleside
Hailey is focused on some very intentional self goals. Hailey is kind to others. She is a problem solver. She verbalizes her thoughts, feelings and emotions so nicely. Each day is a special time with Hailey.
Zoey Baierl - 3rd Grade - Rippleside
Zoey is a sweet and kind-hearted student. She works so diligently on her assignments in class, always giving her very best effort. Zoey’s smile lights up the room and makes everyone feel welcomed!
Isabel Spicer - 4th Grade - Rippleside
Isabel is a model student. She works hard, puts forth 100% effort. She is kind and helpful to others, even cleaning the classroom. She follows expectations and makes our school a better place.
Leo Pool - 5th Grade - Rippleside
Leo exuberates such a calm, cool, and collected demeanor. He has a great rapport of kindness and respect to all students and staff. He is intellectual and has wonderful higher-order level of thinking skills.
Levi Paulbeck - 6th Grade - Rippleside
Levi is empathic to others. He challenges himself in going above and beyond engineering challenges. He responds well to feedback. Great smile, too!
Nathan Pello - Kindergarten - McGregor
Nathan has really stepped up the last few months. He demonstrates excellent role model behavior, follows directions the first time, and is always ready to help those around him. Nathan is a great listener! He is so prepared for first grade! Great work this year Nathan! You’re a rock star!
Isaac Poree - 1st Grade - McGregor
Isaac has been a great addition to our class. Isaac is humble, kind, reflective and honest. He is always willing to help others and knows when and how to ask for help. Isaac also takes ownership in his mistakes and works to fix them with a positive attitude. He is knowledgeable and loves to share his knowledge with his peers.
Bella Benjamin - 2nd Grade - McGregor
Bella is a kind, hard-working student. She always tries her best and works hard to push through even when the work is difficult. Whenever a question is asked, her hand shoots up wanting to discuss it with the class. She comes in with a smile on her face. It has been a pleasure to have Bella in our class this year!
Fynn Pylvanen - 3rd Grade - McGregor
Fynn is a great example of a student who is in the Merc Zone! He comes to school with a HUGE smile every single day and finds many ways to make everyone in our class laugh. Fynn always participates with a positive attitude. He contributes to class discussions and works very hard to reach his goals. Way to go, Fynn! You are a third grader who truly shines!
Savannah Tschida - 4th Grade - McGregor
Savannah was new to our school this year, but it didn’t take her long to adjust. She comes into the class every day with a smile and good morning. She is energetic and loves to laugh. She’s always willing to help classmates and teachers Her happy attitude rubs off on her classmates. She has been a pleasure to have in class. Keep smiling, Savannah.
Jazzy Hallquist - 5th Grade - McGregor
Jazzy has been a great student! She works hard to keep up with her school work, participates in class and helps classmates and the teacher. She has brought in many fascinating books and souvenirs to add to our understanding. Thank you Jazzy for being so kind and compassionate! It has been a joy to have you in class.
Cole Schmidt - 6th Grade - McGregor
Cole is a great role model for what a student in the Merc Zone looks like. He is respectful to his teachers, classmates, and any classroom visitor. He keeps up with all his classwork, participates in lessons, and works hard at everything he does. His focus on his education is greatly appreciated. Great things are in store for Cole. Enjoy high school.
Tucker Priem - 7th Grade - Aitkin
Tucker is a gentle soul with a big heart and great work ethic; has never faltered in his excellent decorum this year.
Reese Wendlandt - 8th Grade - Aitkin
Reese is CONSTANTLY helping students with math and science work. He thinks creatively and has a great sense of humor - knows when to keep it light and when to get serious. He is a great student with an awesome attitude!
Camden Visnovec - 9th Grade - Aitkin
Camden shows excellent behavior and dedication to school. He enjoys learning and helping other students with assignments. He is proud to be an AHS student and participates in extracurricular activities but always puts his classes as a priority.
Bella Henline - 10th Grade - Aitkin
Bella comes to class with a positive, cheerful attitude, and is ready to work each day. She contributes during class discussions, assumes a leadership role when working with her peers, and helps others when they don’t understand a concept or task.
Kylee Wolf - 11th Grade - Aitkin
Kylee has consistently been one of the hardest working students in class. She always goes above and beyond on her assignments, test preparation, and class participation. She has a fantastic work ethic and is always trying to get better.
Alex Brucker - 12th Grade - Aitkin
Alex is a natural leader. She is kind and patient. She is thoughtful and mature and she brings excellence to everything she does. She is a great student not only leading by example but also providing perspectives that add quality for the whole class.
