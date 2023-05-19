STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – MAY 2023 – RIPPLESIDE – AITKIN
ISD1

Izabella Wallace, Kindergarten - Rippleside

Izabella has a quiet, kind spirit who brings calm and joy to our classroom. She is always helping, she works hard and challenges her brain. She helps clean up. She listens and responds with kindness and helpful feedback.

