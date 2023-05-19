STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – MAY 2023 – RIPPLESIDE – AITKIN

Izabella has a quiet, kind spirit who brings calm and joy to our classroom. She is always helping, she works hard and challenges her brain. She helps clean up. She listens and responds with kindness and helpful feedback.
Hope Aspelin, 1st Grade - Rippleside
Hope comes to school with a smile on her face and ready to learn. Her positivity is contagious! Hope is a true leader. What a great addition to our Rippleside community!
Zane Rikala, 2nd Grade - Rippleside
Zane works hard and follows directions the first time. Zane has a smile that lights up the room, he always makes sure everyone has a partner during group activities. Zane has a positive and optimistic attitude in the classroom.
Garrett Smith, 3rd Grade - Rippleside
Garrett is always prepared and ready to go. He has a fantastic attitude in all of his classes and turns in high-quality work. Garrett has a love for learning. He’s very kind and caring and he’s always extremely polite to everyone.
Reese Smythe, 4th Grade - Rippleside
Reese is such a hard worker. She has grown so much as a student this year because of her willingness to try her best. She has been a joy to have in my classroom this year!
Kaden Ross, 5th Grade - Rippleside
Kaden has an excellent attitude and attention to quality work. He gives to others and has excellent work habits. I can depend on Kaden to “Do the Right Thing.”
Ily-Rae Miller, 6th Grade - Rippleside
Ily-Rae has been working hard all year to accept academic and social challenges with grace and perseverance. She is striving to be a good leader and to achieve her highest academic potential. Keep it up, Ily-Rae!
