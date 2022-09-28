Aurora has already been showing what it is like to be in the Merc Zone. She arrives every morning with a smile on her face and ready to learn. She participates in all discussions and enjoys helping her classmates. Aurora has been such a pleasure to have in our classroom. Way to go Aurora! You are rocking it in kindergarten!
Lynette Wilkie, 1st Grade
Lynette is new to our school, but has stepped into the Merc Zone as if she knew it all along! She is a great role model for her peers in the hall and the classroom. She is funny, wants to share her thoughts, and is friendly to everyone she meets. Great job, Lynette! Keep up the great work!
Jackson Holan-Kuschel, 2nd Grade
Jackson is a wonderful addition to our second grade class. I can always count on him to be responsible by staying focused and working hard. He is kind to his classmates, respectful to adults and peers, and keeps a positive attitude about whatever task is asked of him. Keep up the great work, Jackson!
Morgan Atwood, 3rd Grade
Morgan is a delight to have in third grade! She starts every day with a smile and is quick to participate, always willing to lend a hand, and encourages her classmates. When asked what her favorite subject is in school, Morgan immediately replies with, “everything!” This will be a fantastic year in third grade with Morgan’s sparkly personality!
Wyatt Pylvanen, 4th Grade
Wyatt is a great example of a student in the Merc Zone! He constantly has a smile on his face and is quick to light up the whole classroom. He can easily make the class laugh. He treats everyone with respect by paying attention to them. He has started the year with a positive attitude, I am excited to see the progress he will make. Way to go, Wyatt! You truly shine!
Scott Klocke, 5th Grade
Scott has blown us away with his ability to stay in the Merc Zone; one could almost call it perfection! He is the first to respond when the teacher gives directions or a classmate needs help. He is polite and cares about kindness. Scott works hard to follow the rules and on his school work! Scott sets a great example of what a Student of the Month should be!
Madison Wilson, 6th Grade
Madison instantly showed her eagerness to be back in school and learning new things. She comes to class prepared and is a great participant. Madison is a fabulous example of a student in the Merc Zone. We are very excited to see how much progress she will make this year with her positive attitude. Way to start the school year off Madison! It’s going to be a great year.
