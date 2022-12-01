Axel Atkinson, Kindergarten

Axel shows up to school excited and ready to start the day. He has the kindest personality which he spreads to everyone. Axel loves to make others laugh but also knows when it is time to be in the Merc Zone, he is a hard worker. He participates in group discussions and isn’t afraid to share his thoughts. Way to go Axel! 

