Axel shows up to school excited and ready to start the day. He has the kindest personality which he spreads to everyone. Axel loves to make others laugh but also knows when it is time to be in the Merc Zone, he is a hard worker. He participates in group discussions and isn’t afraid to share his thoughts. Way to go Axel!
Kathleen Sadler, 1st Grade
Kathleen is always willing to help everyone around her. She is on task and is in the Merc Zone so often, it’s almost like she lives there. She is friendly, caring and always ready to try new things. Great job so far, Kathleen! Keep up the great work!
Raydon Wilkie, 2nd Grade
Raydon always comes to school with a smile and a great attitude. He has a positive energy that others enjoy being around. Raydon is very creative and patient with his art projects and gives his best effort in all learning areas. Keep up the great work, Raydon!
Bella Benjamin, 3rd Grade
Bella demonstrates the Merc Zone every day! She gives every task her very best, always participates and treats everyone with kindness. I can always count on Bella to include everyone. Bella’s most notable quality is her grit. She always perseveres, even as the work gets harder. And she does all of this with a smile! Third grade is proud of Bella!
Suvia Miller-Ponce, 5th Grade
Suvia is having a fantastic year in fifth grade! When given a task, she always meets it head-on-ready to tackle any challenge. Because of this, Suvia is making great progress toward her fifth-grade goals. She is also very kind and caring. Suvia is fun to be around and fifth grade is lucky to have her!
Aubree Atwood, 6th Grade
Aubree always has a smile on her face and is extremely kind to her classmates. She is respectful and a hard worker in the class. She strives to do the right thing and sets a great example for others. Congrats Aubree!
Rhyker Kafer-Shively, McGregor Specialist
Rhyker shows incredible empathy, kindness and patience toward others in the physical education setting. He will often partner with those who may not have been chosen, he works with them on boosting their skills and is respectful of their boundaries, limitations and efforts. In an area where competition can cause big emotions, Rhyker does amazing at keeping things in check. Way to go, Rhyker!
