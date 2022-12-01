Drew is a very responsible and caring friend in kindergarten. He tries his best the first time and includes his friends when he plays. I am proud of his great skills and love his amazing smile!
Claire Lammers, 1st Grade
Claire has a big heart and is kind to all around her. She works hard with a smile on her face. I feel blessed to have her in my class.
Tessa Kyllonen, 2nd Grade
Tessa has such radiating optimism. She shines so bright. When presented with a new or more challenging task Tessa uses positive self-talk, focus and mindful breathing. She is inclusive to others in all areas at Rippleside.
Emma Conn, 3rd Grade
Emma is always prepared and ready to go. She displays a wonderful attitude and has been a wonderful role model. Emma has a great work ethic and a strong desire to learn. She’s kind and caring and is ALWAYS willing to help out.
Hayden Gully, 4th Grade
Hayden comes into class every day joyful. She is one who cares for everyone around her. Every day she tries her absolute best and gives her all. Hayden is a remarkable young lady to have in class.
Brianna Ecklund, 5th Grade
Brianna is a rock star both academically and socially. She works hard and is an excellent citizen. She is a quiet leader who leads by example.
Payton Anakkala, 6th Grade
Payton works hard and goes above and beyond challenges in STEM. She listens attentively and follows directions. She works well with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.