Ivan Siegford
“Ivan is a wonderful listener and learner. He is kind to his classmates and comes to school each day with a smile on his face and a willingness to learn.”
- Mrs. Ostrowski, kindergarten
Evie Wendlandt
“Evie always tries her best at her work. Evie is very efficient when doing anything in the classroom. I can count on Evie to help a friend or the teacher whenever needed. Evie is a wonderful student!” - Ms. Beck, first grade
Dylanie Smith
“Dylanie comes to school each day wanting to learn, and be a helper. She shows optimism. Dylanie is a role model for humanity. Positive, poised and polite are three words to describe her.”
- Mrs. Host, second grade
Nathan Betley
“Nathan is always respectful towards others. He uses his manners consistently in the classroom. Nathan is an outstanding example for all Rippleside students.”
- Mrs. Lundgren, third grade
Eva Kalis
“Eva is a good role model for her classmates. She is patient, and attentive during class time and asks good questions.”
- Mrs. Dotzler, fourth grade
Molly Franke
“Molly is positive and works very hard in the classroom. She is dedicated to her school work and is respectful to others at all times.”
- Mrs. Asmus, fifth grade
Aaron Morris
“Aaron is always doing the right thing. You will always see him working hard on his school work and has a great sense of humor.”
- Mr. Statz, sixth grade
Heidi Patel
“Even at this early stage of the “game” it is evident that this young lady is going to be dependable, responsible and mature... I feel that she will not disappoint.”
- seventh grade
Hannah Jones
“Outstanding student and person. Gets along and leads by example with her peers, self confidence and positive when things are challenging.”
- eighth grade
Jackson Cline
“He has done a great job so far this year. He listens and participates during lecture and has been consistent in turning in quality work.”
- ninth grade
Tallulah Houser
“A creative student who excels academically and shows respect to teachers and fellow students. A positive presence in the classroom.”
- 10th grade
Esme Pool
“Adds to the classroom conversation, making great strides in responsibility and staying on top of classwork.”
- 11th grade
Jazmine Serrano
“She has been fantastic during remote learning! She has all of her work turned in, and it is quality work!”
- 12th grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.