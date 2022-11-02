The Hill City School Board held its regular meeting Oct. 24.
CURRICULUM COMMITTEE
The Curriculum Committee met and teachers are gathering samples of curriculums that they approve of. The board is hoping to make some curriculum decisions sometime in the first few months of 2023.
Other topics discussed were a possible new math curriculum for 2023-24, hotspots, internet access and looking at hybrid options for service.
BUILDING AND GROUNDS
Eric Hill, building and grounds director, submitted an update to the board that had information about the school’s state fire marshal inspection. Hill said, “Everything went very well with only a couple of minor issues noted.”
An update on the new phone system took place and the main controller has not yet shipped.
Boiler and building automation system issues came up and were corrected with programming changes. A boiler inspection will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2.
A Safety Committee meeting will be scheduled for the second week in November.
PRINCIPAL’S REPORT
Principal Mandy Huusko said a book blast fundraiser “went really well.” The fundraiser had “treasure chest” winners, “Kids were super excited to get their treasure chest, participation was great.”
She said students were well-behaved and provided good feedback regarding a suicide presentation.
Matthew Alleva’s seventh grade class has been monitoring trees and updated Huusko on them.
A mock evacuation drill held in October “went well.” Huusko added, “We need to figure out a better system for the reunification process with parents.” Superintendent Adam Johnson said, “We have game-planned how to do this better for next year or if an event were to actually occur. We made it to the Assembly of God Church in 11 minutes.”
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Johnson gave a budget report and will bring a revised Fiscal Year 2023 budget to the November or December board meeting.
The school is looking into possibly hiring a full-time substitute teacher to have in the building every day. “Substitute shortages hit us hard last month. Teachers were covering all over the building. We had a fill rate of 39% in September, 42% in October. Some were part days that no sub was needed. Last year, we had Marcia Stuber here daily to help cover. Depending on how this month goes, we may be looking at the same thing,” said Johnson.
A Veteran’s Day program is being planned for Friday, Nov. 11.
Johnson said the school has been researching new website programs, “Nick Goligoski is leading this along with Eric Hill and myself and we are researching our options. There will be a cost for this, but trying to minimize the whole thing.”
NEW HIRES
Mark Meyer has been hired as a full-time custodian. Amanda Rutanen has been hired as a math credit recovery teacher and the new assistant boys basketball coach for the year is Jonathan Gowell.
Conferences are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The end of the first quarter is Friday, Nov. 4. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.
Previous meeting minutes can be found at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1074.
Information for this article was provided by a Hill City School minute report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.