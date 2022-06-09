The Aitkin School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the following sites, times, and dates/days during the summer as follows:

Rippleside Elementary School, 225 Second Ave. SW, Aitkin; June 13-July 28, 2022 (Closed July 4-8), Monday through Thursday; meal times: breakfast 8-9:15 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

For more information, contact Heather Hipp at 218-927-7102.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.