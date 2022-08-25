Supply drive needed ASAP

“We wanted to do something to give back,” said owner and operator of ASAP Towing, Deb Paulson.
During the month of August, this local Aitkin towing company is collecting donations of school supplies.
ASAP Towing is an emergency roadside business offering “full towing, recovery, jump start and flat tire services,” according to its Facebook page.
As for the items requested, it’s not just any ol’ school supplies list. It’s a wish-list based on the input from teachers at Aitkin High School and Rippleside Elementary.
Some items still needed include socks, underwear and leggings for Rippleside students in case of an accident, bulk snacks, electric pencil sharpeners, play dough and more.
The community can support the school supply drive by purchasing items from the Amazon wish list located on the Facebook page or dropping items off with ASAP Towing.
“It’s just our way of supporting the school district,” said Paulson.
The best place to stay up to date with the Fill-a-Truck event is on ASAP Towing’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ASAPTowingLP/.
September is Suicide Prevention Month Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
