In a special session May 24, the Aitkin School Board approved asking for $900,000 a year for 10 years in its second attempt at the capital projects levy (CPL).
The district has scheduled the second vote on the CPL for November of this year. The school district is facing an $808,000 deficit for the 2022-23 school year due to declining enrollment and state aid.
As a response to the failed CPL last November, the district has already cut several positions for the 2021-22 school year, including the art teacher at Rippleside Elementary School.
The district has used one-time money from both the federal CARES Act and ESSER funding to fund other positions, but that is for one year only. In addition, money from that fund is going for HVAC upgrades.
However, the roof at Rippleside needs at least portions replaced and is an additional cost at this point.
At the regularly scheduled board meeting May 17, superintendent Dan Stifter had come back to the board to address the deficit. Coming out of that meeting, the board was tentatively looking at between $850,000 -$900,000.
Stifter went with the $900,000 in his recommendation, but the question raised at the meeting was if that would be enough.
“I’m a little bit concerned that $900,000 is a little low,” said board member Dawn Houser. “I just question it.”
Stifter said he felt confident about the number.
“I believe we’ll be holding our own with that,” Stifter said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have to keep adjusting. We’ll just have to be able to adjust as we go.”
Board member Joe Ryan said he agreed with the rationalization that led to Stifter’s choice of an amount, but added that he wants a “definitive explanation” as to where that money is going to be used.
Those details – and the messaging that the district is going to use to deliver its information – was also a point of discussion at the meeting.
Board members pointed out that the messaging will need to be clear, as will the consequences of another failed CPL. The board has said several times in meetings over the last two months that there is no more “fat” to be cut from the district budget, which became evident with the teacher cuts this spring.
“It will have an impact on everything,” Houser said about another failed CPL. She also said, earlier in the evening, that the situation is grave.
“We need to look forward,” she said. “What’s going to happen when all the specials (like art and music) are cut? I think we need to be forward thinking and I think we need to be honest about the cuts.”
When concerns were raised, though, about getting the message through to voters in a clear manner, board member Noel Bailey felt the district will do better the second time around.
“I think we have a better plan now,” Bailey said. “I think we need to stop being negative.”
Among the places where the district will start sharing the message is at the annual legislative luncheon scheduled for June 10 at noon at the Long Lake Conservation Center. The district is also working on setting up other ways to communicate.
“The message has been, it’s coming,” Stifter said. He added that the district is going to be adding a link to its webpage about the CPL, which will include general information.
The district is also planning on using social media and start a newsletter to send out to students, families and staff. Aitkin Schools has also put in place a phone line for questions in the last week. Anyone with questions is asked to call 218-927-7180. If the call is not answered, the district is saying it will return calls within 24 hours or by Monday if left on a Friday or over the weekend.
In other action at the meeting:
• The board discussed the possibility of combining the athletic director and dean of students position. Stifter said after about 30 minutes of discussion, a vote to combine the two failed, with one member abstaining. Athletic director Alex White, however, will be picking up between two to three physical education classes next year.
In other action from the May 17 board meeting:
• Numerous resignations were accepted, including Kelly Blake as choral director and one-act play director, Andrea Zasmeta as assistant coach for the All Starz dance team, alternative school principal Gary Blake and alternative school teacher Scott Sherman and Aitkin High School special education teacher Alaine Sandberg.
• The board also approved raising sports fees and season pass/family max costs.
The cost for grades 9-12 in all sports is $120 a sport, with grades 7-8 at $60. The maximum per-family cost for activities was raised from $400 a year to $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.