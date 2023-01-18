The oath of office, committee assignments and election of officers was on the agenda for the meeting of the Aitkin School Board Jan. 9.
Acting chair Dawn Houser read the oath of office aloud with recently elected board members: Roland Hill, Holly Mindrum, Jen Burgos and Kassie Peterson.
Election of officers
Houser was elected to the position of chairperson of the board. She said she would accept the position because of the “newness” of the other board members but did not want to be the chair indefinitely.
Vice chair is Hill; clerk is Burgos; Mindrum will be the treasurer.
2023 Meeting dates
Meeting dates and times will remain the third Monday of each month except for January and February due to holidays. In January, the meeting will take place the first Monday after the holiday and in February, the meeting will be moved ahead one week due to the holiday.
The board made the decision to remove the public comment time that has been from 6-6:30 p.m. prior to meetings due to lack of participation. A public comment period will be kept in the meeting agenda and meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Aitkin High School media center.
A board meeting to be held in Malmo is tentatively set for March 20.
The board said it felt it was important to get to these locations to stay in touch with community members.
Live streaming is not available in these locations but the meetings will be recorded and then broadcast on the district’s YouTube site.
Committee assignments
New board members accepted committee assignments, committee members are the following:
Finance and facilities: Houser, Business Manager Heather Hipp, Superintendent Dan Stifter, Scott Miller, Andy Dokken, Loren Vonasek, Lisa DeMars, Steve Snyder, Jason Cline, Jason Roose, Mindrum and Hill.
Transportation: Hipp, Robert Blume, Michelle Alcox-Larson, Stifter, Hill and Burgos.
Meet and confer: Heather Fontaine, Cara Samuelson, Missy Walters, Dokken, Julie Asmus, Stifter, DeMars, Nancy Nordick, Vonasek, Houser and Peterson.
Negotiations-certified staff: Stifter, Hipp, Houser and Burgos.
Negotiations-non certified staff: Stifter, Hipp, Mindrum and Peterson.
Personnel committee: board member Brian Leitinger, Stifter, DeMars, Cline, Hipp, Dokken and Hill.
Title I advisory: Kathleen Christy, Dokken and Peterson.
Agriculture advisory: DeMars, Cline, Dokken, Stifter, Peterson, Hill, Leitinger, Tom Plagman, Erik Heimark, Hannah Colby and Shelly Nelson.
Community Education advisory: Leitinger, Stifter, Mindrum, Burgos, Community Education Director Lara Parkin and eight citizens.
Continuing education: Dokken, Vonasek, Houser, Angie Hanlon and Steve Michaletz.
Legislative liaison/parent advisory: Stifter, Dokken, Houser, Hill and eight citizens.
Wellness committee: Kelli Crowther, Terry Dox, Sam Shaw, Irma Boerhave, Melissa Van Portfliet, Melanie Boyd, Cassandra Conn, Marie James, Tracy Benz, Shanen Weimer, Vicki Sundholm, a student, Stifter, Hipp, Dokken, Parkin, DeMars, Colby and Burgos.
Safety committee: Julie Nowlan, Steve Snyder, Julie Jensen, Crowther and Leitinger.
Districtwide continuous improvement/staff development: Christy, Stifter, DeMars, Dokken, Houser, Mindrum, Hill and three teachers each from the elementary and high school.
Policy committee: Kimberly Meirose, Aaron Samuelson, Hipp, Dokken, Houser, Cline, Stifter, DeMars and Mindrum.
Curriculum committee: Dokken, DeMars, Stifter, Burgos, Mindrum, Leitinger, teachers and citizens.
Presentations
Two students from the high school student council talked to the board about several things including a Snow Days Dance being planned to include: dress up days, a pep rally, decorations and games.
High school student Martin Henke spoke to the board about repairing and updating the school’s auditorium. Board member Brian Leitinger said that some of the items such as the rigging system being worn is noted in the facility inspection report that the board will be presented with at a later date.
Funding and fundraising options for the auditorium project were mentioned.
Resignations and assignments
Resignations were accepted from Jason Cline as head golf coach, Curtis Earhart as assistant golf coach and Jen Waldorf as the head girls tennis coach.
Jason Oestreich and Daniel Krier were approved as junior high wrestling co-coaches for the 2022-2023 school year.
School board member Joe Ryan’s resignation was accepted by the board effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Two applications to fill the vacancy were submitted to the board for consideration. The applications were from Cindi Hills and Noel Bailey, both former board members.
Bailey was in attendance and rescinded his application and asked the board to appoint Hills to the position. These appointed seats will be on a special election ballot. Journey North will be the location of the special election to be held Tuesday, May 9.
Those interested in running for an available seat should file affidavits of candidacy from Jan. 31-Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. available from on the district’s website at www.isd1.org.
Other business
The annual designations were approved by the board.
Two bid proposals were submitted to install a new fire alarm/evacuation system at the high school. Although the system works fine at this time, there has been a beeping and a decision was made to replace the system.
Holden Electric was approved for the installation at the company’s estimate of $98,810. Hipp said there are specific dollars available to cover expenses such as this.
The board approved a Minnesota State High School League Grant B2 for two Automated External Defibrillator (AED) purchases.
Rippleside Elementary Principal Andy Dokken and Aitkin High School Principal Lisa DeMars gave reports to the board regarding activities and items of interest in the schools.
Board members and members of school administration attended the 2023 MSBA (Minnesota School Board Association) Leadership Conference Jan. 12-13.
Upcoming meetings
Wednesday, Jan. 25, Personnel Committee, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center
Wednesday, Feb. 8, Policy Committee, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center
Thursday, Feb. 9, Agriculture Committee, 3:30 p.m., Ag Classroom
Monday, Feb. 13, School Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., AHS Media Center
Past meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/schoolboard.html. To view this particular meeting online, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D39I6y3SzWY.
