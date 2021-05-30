The future is bright for Aitkin economics team

On a sunny weekday afternoon in mid-May, after the last bell had rung for the day, high school seniors Thomas Gustin, Hunter Hills, Jezriel Houser and Austin Price gathered around a white board in Scott Miller’s economics classroom and cast their collective gaze on a supply and demand graph.
A few weeks earlier, the boys had competed as a team in the Minnesota Economics Challenge, a statewide competition testing high-school students on their knowledge of economics.
This year, because of COVID-19, the contest consisted of online quizzes on microeconomics, macroeconomics, international economics, current events and economic problem-solving.
At the end of the day, they knew they didn’t place first or third, as those two teams then went on to nationals. However, on May 3, via email, the team found out that it took third place in the Joan Robinson division – for schools with enrollments of 600 students or fewer.
The economics challenge was started by the Minnesota State Council on Economics Education in the 1980s. The council, a non-profit housed at the University of Minnesota, has one mission: “to equip Minnesotans with the economic and personal financial understanding needed to succeed in today’s complex economy.”
Over the years they have trained more than 32,000 teachers and made an impact in the lives of 2.8 million young adults across the state.
One of the students, Hunter Hills, works with his father building houses. Hills said his training in economics has been invaluable for his understanding of the business side of the company’s operations.
In addition to economics as an extracurricular, he is a three sport athlete.
Hills’ classmate, Austin Price, plays with him on the baseball team. Price found the application of theoretical economics to the real world fascinating.
“A lot of the concepts in economics are concepts that we’ve been using our whole lives, but we use different names and talk about them a little differently,” he said. “Like cost benefit analysis, it’s really just making a list of pros and cons.”
Thomas Gustin is studying to become a mechanical engineer; he is especially proud of his recent restoration of his family’s 1965 Chevy Caprice. He sees many parallels between how economists and engineers think.
“Economics are actually very, very interesting,” he said. “There are a lot of graphs and you see a lot of patterns.”
Jezriel Houser was new to the field of economics.
“I just figured I’d take as many college classes as possible,” he said. Counselors discouraged him from taking on too much, but he has no regrets. “At the end of the day, it’s my favorite class,” he said.
When asked to give their No. 1 financial recommendation, they all said to invest in the S&P 500.
“Money just sitting in a savings account is losing value,” Hills said.
All four students will attend college in the fall. Hills will study biology at University of Minnesota-Duluth; Price will study business management at Central Lakes College in Brainerd; Houser will study psychology at the University of Minnesota; and Gustin will study mechanical engineering at Itasca Community College.
