As the Nov. 2 election comes closer, Aitkin Independent School District No. 1 is hoping its motto – “All For One” – holds true.
The district is taking its second attempt at a capital projects levy that day. The district is asking for $900,000 a year for 10 years – $400,000 more than last year when the CPL first failed.
What the district is asking for amounts essentially to an operating referendum, as the district will use the money for deferred maintenance, technology and to maintain staff and programs.
Aitkin School Superintendent Dan Stifter was asked Oct. 21 if he felt the district has made its case over the last several months.
“I believe we have,” Stifter said. “The need right now, it’s everything to keep our doors open. To keep staff in front of kids, to roofs that need to be replaced and updated. We have buses that we need (to replace), to get back into the bus rotation.”
If Aitkin does not pass the CPL, it will be looking at cutting $808,000 from its operational budget – which will include between eight and 12 staff members.
The district is also down to two principals, a dean of students split between its two schools – Rippleside Elementary and Aitkin High School – a superintendent and an activities director who also teaches one class a day.
Those positions could also be impacted.
“If (the CPL) doesn’t pass, everything’s on the table,” Stifter said.
QUICK FACTS ON ISD #1
Currently, Aitkin School District has 545 students at the high school (grades 7-12) and 482 students at Rippleside (pre-K through grade six).
There are 190 total employees and 83 faculty, according to the “We Are ISD1” handout going out to provide information on the CPL.
Aitkin has a graduation rate of 92%, and also offers three sports each fall and five each in winter and spring. Among the other activities offered are a student newspaper, occupational foods, FFA and industrial programs.
All students have one-to-one technology with iPads and MacBook Airs, and in addition to high school classes, juniors and seniors have access to college-level courses and credits – earning 1,702 credits in 2020-21.
BREAKING DOWN THE WORK
Among the major upgrades being targeted by the CPL:
• Upgrading HVAC systems
• Replacing technology and infrastructure
• School security improvements
• Modernizing career and technology education
• Updating the roofs of both schools, which are past their useful lives
• Replacing aging school buses
• Repairing the auditorium and replacing the school’s tennis courts
• Updating old plumbing and electrical systems
COSTS
Breaking down the costs for homeowners by increments:
• A $100,000 home will see an increase of $33 annually, or about $3 a month
• A $200,000 home will see an increase of $83
annually, or about $7 a month
• A $300,000 home will see an increase of $132 annually, or about $11 a month
Editor’s note: A tax calculator is available under “The Costs” on the Allfor1Aitkin.org website. Facts and figures in this article are taken from that website and the handout prepared by Ehlers for the CPL.
