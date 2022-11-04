The Oct. 24 meeting of the Aitkin School Board began with a presentation by Assessment Coordinator/ Title I instructor, Kathleen Christy about trends in MCA/MTAS scores in the district. Brian Leitinger was present as a new board member and board member Joe Ryan was absent.
MCA/MTAS RESULTS 2022
Christy began by informing the board that there was no test data in 2020, there was not accountability data in 2021 and opt-outs were counted as not proficient in 2022. Student proficiency is the number of students who “meet” or “exceed” the standards.
“These tests that are given are like a satellite view of how the whole system is doing,” said Christy. “It’s kind of the comparison of a well-child check.”
“Students take the reading test in grades three through eight and 10. In each grade level they are tested on how proficient they are at the standards in that grade level. Math students are tested in grades three through eight and 11 and science is tested in grade five, grade eight and after students take biology.”
After viewing some of the results, board member Kevin Hoge asked “Why is science lower and it’s really starting to dive?” Christy responded, “That’s a good question. When we talk about the goals at the high school and at Rippleside, you’ll see some of the reasons we decided there was that gap in science and some of the things that we’re doing to try to correct that.”
The Aitkin School District is at the state average for reading scores for the past two years. Aitkin has scored higher than the state average in math over the past two years. Science scores over the last six years have been consistently below the state average. Parents were able to opt students out of
the testing and scores and they counted as “not proficient” in 2022. Board director Dawn Houser asked “What would cause a parent to have their child to opt out of taking those tests?” Christy said, “The state used to ask for the reason, they don’t anymore so it would just be me guessing.” Superintendent Dan Stifter talked about some students having test anxiety. Houser asked, “Are there many in our district that opt out?” Christy said, “No.”
When talking about the district math scores, Christy said, “We should be really proud of this, we are number one in the districts surrounding us. So out of 11 districts around us, Aitkin’s math scores are number one and over 10% higher than the state average.”
Vice chair Cindi Hills asked, “Is our school district providing the same number of contact hours (pertaining to science)? At Rippleside for instance, we have one teacher who is providing science.” Stifter responded, “We have added more science time in the elementary weeks because classroom teachers are now also (teaching) some science.”
Hills said, “One of the criticisms that I often hear as a school board member is, across the state of Minnesota, the students at the state level and the school district level was around that 50%, why is that enough? Does that mean that only 50% of our kids can read? Does that mean that only 50% of our kids would pass science?”
Christy replied, “These tests are tied to the state standards. Some of the standards are difficult such as making inferences in the author’s message (a standard for seventh graders).” Hills continued, “I think that’s part of the confusion for people is that people think that when our students are taking these tests, they should be 90% or higher and that’s really a very small percentage of people across Minnesota that would fall into that.”
Board member Jeremy Janzen asked if (testing results) were in blocks of five years or if you could look at the data over 10 years.” Christy said that information has been compiled. Janzen continued, “So, for example, from 2000 to 2010 and then 2010 to 2020, obviously we know the standards change within different classes, but does it show a state average throughout that time, is the state average typically around that 50%? ”
Christy said she was most familiar with the reading testing and would speak to that, “Reading tests change and our scores were in the 70s and then when they adjusted to the new MCA tests, the scores lowered. There are all of these different situations that happen between math, reading and science.” Christy will send a longer duration graph to Janzen. Christy and the board discussed the change from Iowa Basics testing to MCA testing and the differences between the two. Hills said, “I think it’s important to point out that this isn’t a systematic failure, we need to look at what is the appropriate benchmark?”
Rippleside Elementary Principal Andy Dokken commented, “Something that’s interesting with science too is, you’re testing fifth, eighth and 10th grade, so the number of students being tested is a lot smaller and it’s easier for the numbers to be skewed because of the smaller amount of students being tested.” Christy added, “MTAS is a test for students who are in special education and can’t complete the MCA test, we are testing all students not just a select number of students.”
Hoge asked how Aitkin was doing compared to other surrounding districts in science scores. “Are we above the average for the 11 districts?” Christy said after the meeting, “We are sixth this year.”
SCORING GOALS K-2
“We want to increase our MCA scores as a district by 3%,” said Christy.
Dokken went over Rippleside’s goals with the board.
Reading: Kindergarten through second grade teachers will increase exposure to non-fiction text so that all students will increase vocabulary and background knowledge. Teachers will increase the focus of phonics instruction to research best practice and implementation in classrooms to increase student decoding and encoding proficiency.
Math: Kindergarten through second grade teachers will increase the students’ number sense through increased use of manipulatives, games, hands-on practice and math talks so that all students will increase number sense proficiency.
Science: Kindergarten through second grade teachers will increase science instruction time to an average of 60 minutes per week through read alouds, Scholastic magazines, science content and hands on experiments so that all students will increase vocabulary and content knowledge.
Houser asked Dokken, “What are we going to do to catch the kids up who have fallen behind? Test scores have dropped so there are kids who have fallen behind.” Dokken responded, “That’s the goal with the creation of the title structure starting last year, we saw this coming, so I think that’s the idea with increasing our intervention time. Another way we are doing it to impact all of our students at Rippleside is through WIN Time (What I Need time) so whether it’s enrichment for our top-tier kids or skill-based for our middle and low kids specific to what they need.” Dokken said students receive 30 minutes of WIN Time every day on top of the increased intervention time in reading and math.
Christy went on to explain what Title is. The Title group of teachers is working with approximately 130 students in reading and math to catch students up on the skills that are foundational skills. The Title teachers help support classroom teachers. After identifying where students may be “weak,” those interventions are tailored to help students with a specific skill they may be missing.
Hoge asked where the extra time for the interventions is being taken from. Dokken answered, “In elementary, that’s kind of the tricky point so the focus is on cross-curricular teaching. We’re still focusing on reading skills but we are bringing in science content. So we’re not really pulling from anywhere, it’s just a matter of incorporating more science content into our language arts lessons.”
Houser asked, “Are we teaching ‘to the test,’ or are we educating the whole student?” Dokken responded, “I think in the last five years, there has been a shift back to teaching the whole student.” Hills added, “I think that’s why it’s so important to have some of those other topics, music, art, all of the other areas where they aren’t tested. I find it very ironic that the MCAs are to test comprehension when it is such a hard system for us as adults to comprehend.” Janzen said if scores are down and (the district is) teaching more in those areas to bring scores up, then “Aren’t we teaching to the test?” Dokken replied, “As long as there are standards in the test there will always be some extent of teaching to the test.”
Stifter said, “We could look at that a little bit backward and say we’re going to use that (test scores) to help us take a look here and realize that we missed this standard and that’s something that would obviously benefit our kids. This does gives us some gauge as to what we’re doing with the standards over here and if we’re addressing them.” Janzen said, “We’re basing a test around getting a kid ready for college when, are we getting a kid ready for society in a well-rounded (way)?”
SCORING GOALS 3-6
Reading: Teachers will increase use of nonfiction material to at least 50% of their instructional time to increase the informational text substrand on the MCA tests. Teachers will consistently teach word study via the Benchmark Literacy kits and content vocabulary (social studies/science/math).
Math: Teachers will increase their instruction in mental math to increase FAST and MCA proficiency.
Science: Teachers will increase science instruction to 90 minutes a week.
Houser asked for examples of what would be included in the increased 90 minutes of science instruction, “I am really concerned about the science score. What kind of activities will take place at Rippleside?” Dokken said that benchmarks have been gone over with the science teacher at Rippleside by grade level and said, “We’re at the beginning of all this with the planning and the curriculum to be processed. We have four curriculum resources that we got as a district this summer that teachers are just looking at. There isn’t a specific resource that they’re using, they are just pulling based on their grade level standards.”
Houser said, “I have had concerns from before I ever came on the board. It seemed to me that we do not have an emphasis on STEM or STEAM. It has always felt like other schools are light years ahead of us in those areas.” Dokken responded, “I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s true, I think elementaries across our state and country struggle in incorporating science. I think the schools that you see really do well are STEM magnet schools, they’re making it a priority. You’re seeing specialized schools that are focusing on these with more content and curriculum in regard to specifically science, technology and engineering. I think we’re going to see a significant jump just with the increase in exposure.”
The recent Rippleside Family Fun Night was science-based, Hills said, “There were many families that attended. In the cafeteria there were probably eight or 10 different science stations. Kids are excited about science. I think that was a very targeted approach to bring more science concepts.”
SCORING GOALS AHS
AHS will integrate professional development activities that will embed best practices into the curriculum, increasing student achievement and college/career readiness. AHS will develop a MTSS model of support for students in grades seven through 12 focusing on academics and behaviors (structured study halls, grade level problem solving meetings, MTSS math sections, PBIS).
AHS staff will make students aware of the importance of doing well on state standardized tests using shout out and parent newsletters to inform parents of the testing dates and the importance of all students doing their very best on these state exams.
High School Principal Lisa DeMars spoke to the board regarding the goals of the high school. “We have structured study halls, we have problem solving meetings, walk-throughs to see what best practices our teachers are using, where we need to go next.” Talking about the PBIS, “We want our kids to feel connected to school, to feel good here, we want our staff to feel the same way.”
FINDING BALANCE
Houser said, “I think that the best that we can do with MCAs is to find balance. We know that there is the ability to only teach to the test and yet we also know that we have to have balance. One of the things that continues to eat away at me is that we had to eliminate an art program at Rippleside. That program was pretty important to a lot of kids and it was the counterbalance to teaching to the test. Those courses like that that are available, music, art, robotics … those are important pieces of education even though they’re not tested.”
Christy, “I think the state of Minnesota is recognizing the fault in testing math, reading and science and what happened when so much pressure was put on teachers and students and schools. They are recognizing that kids don’t just need math and literacy, they need many more experiences in these schools than what the MCAs are testing.”
Hills asked if homeschooled students take part in the MCA testing. Christy said, they can.
To read about the regular meeting, go to page 2. Past meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school-board.html. To view this particular meeting online, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4a5-HNZi_o&list=PLVjDwb-LoAMhTp3nC1YhV7lJivLvZ7SKW&index=54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.