The meeting of the McGregor School Board July 25 included considerable information regarding the value of a strong school system.
Insurance
Nate Jackson, Pine Insurance Agency, McGregor, provided information to the board about the school’s insurance policies. Jackson said the school is at the best rate possible and that the updates to the property are the main driver for the increase in premiums.
The provider, EMC Insurance, will return in the fall for one more evaluation once construction is complete.
Jackson provided a flyer with information about cyber insurance. Cyber insurance is a specialty insurance product generally covering businesses from internet-based risks such as a data breach involving sensitive information. With the updated email system at the school, it is currently at a low risk of a cyber attack.
Jackson informed the board that, when in emails, “opening the attachments” is the most threatening to the system.
Vaping
Brody Simonson, McGregor High School’s e-cigarette prevention coordinator, gave a presentation to the board about the local prevention measures being taken. There are roughly 10 students in the anti-vape program so far.
Simonson spoke about the types of vaping devices and how they can easily be hidden to be used throughout the school day. He spoke of the dangerous chemicals in the vape “juice.” Vape juice is liquid that is used to fill the vaping device to deliver nicotine. The flavored juice, “There’s like cotton candy and there’s pretty much anything you can imagine,” said Simonson. “The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has banned some of these flavored ones.” Simonson said that with these types of flavors, the juice/vapes are marketed at kids including the packaging. One of the devices looks almost exactly like Sour Patch Kids candy.
Simonson also spoke about the negative health effects on youth who vape. See related story in the July 27 Aitkin Age titled “Sometimes it’s good to be a quitter.”
Two leaders from McGregor’s anti-vape program will take part in the 2023 “Escape the Vape” youth competition. Escape the Vape is a video contest to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping.
Consequences of vaping on the school grounds or in the building include in-school suspension. “Are we teaching them how to stop?” asked McGregor School Board Chair Heather Sorenson.
“There’s got to be something we can do,” said board member Jordan Moser. McGregor Community Education Director Cheryl Meld talked about a program called “My Life My Quit.” This is a free and confidential program to help people quit smoking or vaping. More information can be found at https://mylifemyquit.com.
Building remodel
Todd Richter and Luke Nelson from Nexus Solutions led a walk-through to show the progress of the building remodel.
Richter told the board about a problem with some of the doors necessary for the completion of the project. On July 26, Superintendent Brad Johnson said on Facebook, “We heard from Nexus last night at the board meeting that our contractor with the doors is having difficulty getting them for the project. At this time Nexus is working on the problem and talking with the state about the issue. As of this morning I was informed that they (the state) would still let us start (open school) as they figure out a solution. I will continue to keep the board and public informed of developments.”
Other than the door situation, Richter said that the progress was looking good to finish on time.
Other business
The consent agenda was approved and included (but was not limited to) the following: review of salaries for attending board meetings and salaries for chair, treasurer, vice chair and clerk; board member insurance rates; designation of the Voyageur Press as the official school publication; designation of Riverwood Healthcare Center - McGregor as the official school medical center; the school attorney has been designated Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger P.A.; the substitute teacher rate of pay was set and the recall of seasonal employees was approved; school policies and procedures.
Donations were accepted from the McGregor Lions Club in the amount of $6,000 for youth baseball and $3,000 for the Big Sandy Water Institute. Also accepted were McGregor Fire Relief Association donations of $1,296 for cheerleading and $1,000 for the Seussical play.
Concert passes and sports game tickets costs including annual fees and athletic participation fees were approved with no change from last year.
Funds in the amount of $1,617.95 were released to the McGregor All-School Reunion. It was given over to the school by committee members Lisa Kruse and Penny Olson when the group closed its account. Cheryl Meld has reopened the account with others from the committee. The reunion will be held in 2023.
A request for bids will be advertised for commodities such as milk, bread, etc.
An annual process of reviewing and updating the district policy manual will begin soon and be steadily gone through at upcoming work sessions.
Handbooks
The elementary and high school handbooks were reviewed and approved after some discussion. These will be made available on the school website at www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us, click in the menu area, parents and students section, click on elementary or high school and people can click on the handbook. Paper versions will be made available upon request.
There are changes/additions that the board would like parents and students to take note of: communication devices and the closed noon hour areas.
returning and new employees
The grant-funded Small Rural School Achievement Academic Support Specialist contract with Judith Berg was approved.
The following hiring approvals will go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 30: Natalie Henry, paraprofessional; Tracy Wilkie, paraprofessional; Ryder Lough, paraprofessional; Deborah Yotter, food service department; Sarah Knellinger, early childhood assistant.
With Moser voting no, it was approved for the school to seek applications for a new position of family engagement coordinator. The two-year position is grant-funded and is for 25 hours per week during the school year. The job description is: “The Family Engagement Coordinator encourages and strengthens family/community involvement in the school and provides ongoing, educational programs throughout the school year to students, families and communities within the McGregor Schools.” The position will be phased out by the 2023-2024 school year.
MSHSL
High school principal and athletic director Bob Staska shared a video entitled “Why we play” as part of the approval of the resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL). The video can be found at www.mshsl.org. The video shows the impact that sports and coaches can have in students’ lives. In the video, kids speak about why they play and what they expect or want from the experience. Some of the teens spoke about their parents’ reactions to school sports and their individual performances. Others spoke about the role athletics can play in their personal development as well.
The meeting was then closed for the superintendent’s evaluation.
McGregor School Board meeting minutes can be found on the school’s website at www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us/documents/district/school-board/school-board-minutes/2022-minutes/284826.
A work session will be held Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.
