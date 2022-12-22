Each year the students in Rippleside Student Council decide on a motto. This year it is “Throw kindness like confetti.”
However, that’s not the only thing the students on the council have been up to. The group has created an alphabet book for kindergarten classrooms, bagged groceries at Paulbeck’s County Market, helped with the Veteran’s Day program and collected donations for Northern Lakes Rescue.
The Idea Man
Student Council Advisor Josh Smith is the man behind many ideas. “I want more people to know what we do at Rippleside,” said Smith. “Because Aitkin school is not just about sports. There is so much more that we do.”
There are many reasons students should join extracurricular activities, from the social aspect and more. “It gives the kids an outlet,” said Smith, who explained that it gives them something to be part of. “I have artists in there who do amazing things,” noted Smith. “It’s their time to shine.”
But before Smith, local teacher Julie Miller is credited with growing the student council. “Julie Miller is basically the one who got the spark going. We’ve just kind of rolled with it from there,” said the council advisor.
Rippleside Elementary runs its elections differently than some other schools; there is no election. This prevents the positions from becoming a popularity contest. Instead, teachers recommend students they think would be a good fit. From there, fifth graders are invited to join the group.
Alphabet book
One of Smith’s favorite things that student council has been up to this year is the alphabet book for the kindergarten classes. This book features pictures of students posing as letters of the alphabet, from a-to-z. “Each kindergarten class has one,” said Smith.
Bow Wow Meow Meow
“Bow Wow Meow Meow, it’s just fun to say,” said the student council advisor. This dance was held on Oct. 31 and doubled as a fundraiser for a local non-profit, Northern Lakes Rescue. “We filled four or five bins of donations,” Smith noted.
But can fundraising be fun? “The kids love it,” Smith said.
Bag Groceries
On Nov. 21, student council members bagged groceries at Paulbeck’s County Market. “We raised $1,265 in six hours. It was amazing,” said Smith. The funds were transferred to gift cards and distributed to families in need.
Veterans
The Veteran’s Day program at Rippleside is something student council typically helped out with in the past. However, Smith wanted to kick it up a notch with something he called the Hall of Heroes.
Students can bring in pictures of their family members or create a work of art to hang on the hallway wall for veterans to see as they do their annual parade through the school.
Also for veterans, the council started putting together holiday letters for active service members. This was an idea created from an experience Smith had personally.
“I was gone for three Christmases,” said Smith regarding his military service. “(It) would have been great if I had a couple Christmas cards.”
This year, Rippleside classrooms were asked to color pictures and the letters will be sent out shortly.
Stay up to date
To stay up to date with the latest Rippleside council happenings, follow its Facebook page at Rippleside Student Council.
