Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments testing has been going on at the McGregor School during the past few weeks.
The MCAs are state tests in reading, mathematics, and science that are used to meet federal and state legislative requirements.
Board member Jordan Moser raised a discussion item about standardized testing; his comment created space for board members to reflect on how student success is measured.
There was agreement that success of McGregor grads is measured in other ways, in addition to standardized test scores.
“Meeting the student’s own goals is important, and helping them become productive members of society is equally important,” said Moser.
Celebrating the accomplishments of all students is important, no matter what field they go into, said board member Liz Dean.
Other board members echoed the perspective that no matter what the student’s potential is, they hope McGregor is challenging them “to the max” so they can reach that potential.
One board member expressed the hope that the school would expose the students to the full spectrum of things they could potentially do, to let them know there are many options.
“The bigger picture should be the success of every student,” said Johnson. Board members recognize the importance of graduating “good people” in trades as well as professions in building a thriving community.
Johnson agreed and pointed out that if students opt out of standardized testing, it brings down the school’s average score. Johnson suggested doing a post-graduation survey to track how well the district is doing in that regard.
SUBSTITUTE TEACHER PAY
Johnson received a request that the board consider increasing the substitute teacher pay rate from the current $110 per day to more closely match the rates paid by neighboring school districts, which have been revising their rates upward.
Cromwell has settled on a rate of $120 per day; Hill City $115 and $135 for retired teachers. Aitkin recently raised its substitute teacher pay to $125 and pays a bonus to subs who work more days during the year.
The hope is to attract additional substitute teachers to the school.
Chair Heather Sorensen asked Johnson to bring an estimate to the next meeting of what it would cost the district to increase the day rate.
POW WOW EVENT
The district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee has been working with the school to organize a Pow Wow to be held in the school gym on May 19.
The afternoon event will include performances by local tribal members; more information will be forthcoming as plans are finalized. This cultural connection between the school and community tribal members was a goal in the ISD #4 strategic plan developed earlier this year. Board members enthusiastically welcomed the idea.
CONSTRUCTION
The majority of the time at the April 11 session was taken up by a walk through of the new Early Childhood Education Center.
School board members donned hard hats and boots to walk through the construction zone, which is starting to take shape. Exterior brickwork is almost completed and work is underway to complete the interior structure of the facility.
MEETINGS
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, April 25 at the high school media center.
There will be a school board work session May 9 and a regular board meeting May 23.
Johnson said there may be alternate school board meeting locations during the summer to accommodate remodeling work taking place in the school. Those changes will be communicated as they become known.
