We are just over one month into the school year and a question that I am asked regularly is how is the new school year going?
Quite honestly it is hard to answer that question because it is hard to put it into words. The best I can answer is it feels different this year. It feels better this year.
Our students, staff and community all seem to be in a better place, kind of a layer of calmness that we have not had the past couple of years. I often answer with “I don’t know what our new normal will be, but it feels like we are getting closer to that.” We have had a great start to the 2022-2023 school year.
As I move into my fourth year as superintendent of Aitkin Public Schools, I have taken some time to reflect on what it is we do and what it is I believe as superintendent.
I find myself reflecting back on my very first days as a teacher in Aitkin, back in the fall of 1992. Yes, I am that old. I remember going into room 108. The previous teacher was a collector of pretty much everything and he had left much of his collection behind. I came in August and the custodians eventually brought me a four-wheel cart with two big barrels on it to help me “purge” the collection.
In the process, I came across a white sign, looked like it had been produced somewhere, it was not a “ditto” copy of something, but the school at some point had these signs made and one was placed in room 108. I believe they were in all rooms at the time.
The sign itself was an awkward size, it just did not fit anywhere. I was a geography teacher and in my room there was a wooden rack hanging behind my desk that had a number of contour maps hanging from it. Above the rack, there was just enough room to squeeze this sign in, which I did. It was wedged in between the map rack and the ceiling tile. I just wanted to get this sign out of my way. That is where that sign stayed for the next 17 years I taught in room 108. Every morning when I came into my room, I would see the sign and it would be a good reminder to me as to what my mission as an educator is and needed to be.
I will also tell you that throughout my career, at times, I struggled with the message on the sign. There were days I wondered! I am not sure what happened to this particular sign from room 108, I hope it is still hanging somewhere. There is one just like it hanging in our high school media center still today.
The message on the sign is: “We believe that everyone can learn and can experience success.” It is a fairly simple statement that carries a strong message.
That was Aitkin Public School District’s belief in 1992 and that is our belief in 2022.
Education has definitely changed in the last 30 years, but our belief in educating all students has not changed. That continues to be what we believe at ISD #1.
Let’s all work together on this goal and make the 2022-2023 school year the best it can be for everyone!
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of ISD1.
