A school start update was discussed at the McGregor School Board work session Monday, Aug. 8.
The school building updates are still in progress, and the board would like to see the elementary portion of the building completed as soon as possible so that rooms can be reassembled in preparation for students returning next month.
McGregor Community Education typically holds a KinderKamp session for all incoming kindergarten students in August at the school. This year, due to the ongoing construction, the location will be the McGregor Public Library located at 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor. The purpose of KinderKamp is to provide children with an opportunity to get to know the teachers, their classmates, and to familiarize themselves with the classroom and school. A notice on the school website said, “Although we will not be in the building, we still feel it is important to have an in-person connection before school begins, so we have made some adjustments to the scheduling, including separating the classes to accommodate the smaller space we will be using.”
At this time, flooring is being installed in the new preschool addition. The school will have to wait for the building inspector to authorize when the building is cleared for occupancy.
The part of the building where volleyball practice takes place has been cleared and practice will begin on time.
SAFE RETURN
The Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan was reviewed. Superintendent Brad Johnson told the board that review of the plan is required every six months for schools using ESSER III funds. These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan to support schools’ and students ‘needs.
The biggest change at McGregor is that students and staff who test positive for COVID will be required to quarantine for five days and may come back to school after that time as long as they are symptom free. Upon return they must wear a mask for days 6-10.
OTHER BUSINESS
A financial update concerning the school fitness center was presented to the board. With the fitness center still losing money, the board will discuss options at the next meeting.
A second reading of Policy 722 (public data requests) was performed. The third and final reading will be at the regular meeting Monday, Aug. 22.
Robin Hawkinson was hired as the junior high math teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.
The resignation of Jessica Gilbertson, paraprofessional, was accepted. Jodi Maas, administrative secretary/payroll clerk and benefits manager’s resignation was also accepted.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
