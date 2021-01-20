Free Take Home Totes for any child aged 1-5 years old are available now at the Aitkin Children’s Center. The totes include activities to do with children this winter.Call 218-927-7735 or register online at home.isd1.org/community-education.html.
Also offered are three live interactive video conferencing sessions for parents using Zoom: Jan. 25 at 8 p.m., meet and greet other parents/caregivers.
A $25 Paulbeck’s County Market gift card will be given away during each session.
For info, call 218-927-7735 or email cweimer@isd1.org or aashton@isd1.org.
