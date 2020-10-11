Sept. 20, 2020 was a special day for the Aitkin United Methodist Church.
The church celebrated its 135th anniversary in Aitkin, held outdoors in the parking lot of the church due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Dawn Houser said rather than focus strictly on the history of the building – a wooden structure in the late 1880s and brick now with a painted glass artwork window – the church focused “on the saints who have served the congregation and community.”
“Music is a big part of the Methodist Church,” Houser explained. Rather than recite a “dry history,” she said, the church honored Edie Orazem and Penny Fannemel and music from the church history.
The opening hymn for the service was “How Great Thou Art,” a spiritual medley sung by the Ripple River Ramblers, the song “Little Choir,” performed by the combined choirs of AUMC and Pine Lake Chapel, “Story of the Rose” sung by the Ripple River Ramblers and the closing hymn of “I Am the Church.”
A brief history of the church was also provided.
But both Orazem and Fannemel were called up separately, and honored with cross necklaces, cards of appreciation and a speech in their honor.
Orazem’s speech was written by Neal Thornbloom and read by Jeanie Thompson.
“As I’m sitting here writing this, I can’t wrap my head around the talent and skill this takes to do,” Thornbloom said about Orazem. “For example, did you know that the United Methodist Hymnal has over 900 different hymns in it according to the internet? Think of how many times over the years that Edie has played them. If that isn’t talent, I don’t know what is.”
Fannemel’s tribute was also written by Thornbloom, and read by him as well.
“Penny has guided many of us to live the good life,” he said. “I’m sure that many of you in your seats can agree with me that Penny has been a great blessing to our church family. Please be sure to thank her today for all that she has done for us. She has never sought out recognition for what she has done for the church, but today we can all recognize her for what she is: our own King (Queen) of the Jungle.”
Orazem was celebrated for her 65 years of playing the organ/piano/clavinova/keyboard. She has provided music for worship every Sunday and for the milestones in many people’s lives, whether that be baptisms, confirmations or weddings.
Fannemel was celebrated for her 52 years of service to God, Aitkin United Methodist Church and the community. She has led many musicals, children’s choirs, and adult choir. She also has provided comfort and care to many people as they too have marked milestones in their life’s journey. Penny has shared her gift of music with God’s people as she has sung at many weddings and Celebration of Life services.
