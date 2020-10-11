Aitkin, MN (56431)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 45F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.