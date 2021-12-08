The Aitkin United Methodist Church has erected a Christmas tree inside the east door of the church decorated with “angel tags.”
The tags are “connected” to a child that the church is looking to sponsor with a Christmas gift this season.
People willing and able to help these children are invited to take a tag from the tree.
The tags include the child’s age and examples of gifts. The price range per child is $15-20. “Angels” can bring the tag and unwrapped gift back to the church, no later than Dec. 10.
The Aitkin United Methodist Church is located at 104 Second St. NW, Aitkin. For more details, contact the church at 218-927-3242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.