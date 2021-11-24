Glory Baptist Church, will be hosting its annual Christmas Luncheon, on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the church’s community center.
All are welcome to attend this event. The guest speaker will be Mary Michener of Best Life Ministries.
Reservations are required, call 218-927-3678 to reserve a spot. Glory Baptist Church is 12 miles from Aitkin off County Road 12 (Deer St.), or three miles west of Glen, on Co. Rd. 12.
