Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade will be celebrating its 100 year anniversary on Sept. 12. Originally scheduled for last September, the pandemic forced a postponement. Bishop Amy Odgren will be in attendance and part of the service and there will be special music by the Riverboat Ramblers. Church service will be at 9:30 a.m. with a catered picnic after. There will be a silent auction for a quilt, cookbooks and commemorative note cards for sale and a memory table including pictures of confirmation classes through the years. All are welcome.
