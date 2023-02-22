“You could coin it as the friendliest little country church you’ll ever run into,” said Bethel Lutheran’s new Pastor, Steve Teff. “That’s corny, but it’s so true. Never once did I feel like an outsider, even on the first day I was here.”
Teff is a Minnesota native raised in Farmington. He grew up with three other siblings and attributed his sense of giving back to his mom.
“What sticks out in my head is when we would do Meals on Wheels,” said Teff. “I was a little kid and I would ride along with her.” Meals on Wheels is a program that delivers food to people in need.
However, Teff did not make the move up north until he met his wife and had two young kids. “We decided at a young age that we didn’t want to be in our 50s, like now, regretting the fact that we lived in the cities and didn’t move north,” Teff said. “We missed the neighborly niceness. The community sense.” So, the young family moved to Grand Rapids.
Teff has always been involved in church. However, things became more focused after he became a father.
“Getting married and having kids,” Teff explained, “it just brought back home the values I wanted to have.” So then, the pastor became more involved with his religion.
Last year, he was offered a full-time position at Bethel Lutheran. He had positive things to say about the Palisade area, noting that Gabby’s Eats & Treats has great burgers.
When asked what the best part about being a pastor is, Teff replied, “knowing that I get to bring the Gospel to fellow people like me.” He also described his sermons as “down to earth” and “straightforward.”
“I love it,” said Pastor Teff. “I love meeting people.”
Sunday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m., will be the potluck to welcome Teff to Palisade Bethel Lutheran church. “All are welcome,” added Teff.
Everyone welcome
As for who should come to Bethel Lutheran? “Anybody that believes in Christ,” said Teff. “There are no requirements.”
“Even though if we have differences, at the root, we are still children of God,” Teff said. “We’re all in it together.”
Whether people are at the beginning of their spiritual journey or in the middle, “it doesn’t matter,” Teff said. “There’s no pressure.”
Giving back
Outside of church, Teff and his wife own Clara’s Cupboard and Closet in Grand Rapids. “With donations that we get, we give back to Second Harvest. Last year we were able to give a little over $10,000.” Second Harvest Heartland is a food bank.
The couple also rescues dogs, some of whom come to their home in hospice. “We want to give them comfort and love,” said Teff.
Bethel Lutheran hosts local non-profit Loaves & Fishes to offer free community meals on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
“I run meals in Aitkin and up here in Palisade,” said site coordinator Jason Todd. “In 2018, we served 800 meals, and last year, we did 8,000.”
“Today we’re doing beef stew with rice,” said Todd on Feb. 13.
Meals are pick-up since dine-in is not available. “We don’t ask any questions,” Todd said. “You pull up, you tell us how many meals you want.”
More information
Bethel Lutheran Church is located at 411 Main St. in Palisade. Sunday services start at 9:30 a.m., with coffee hour starting at 10:45 a.m.
“Every day is like, pinch me,” said Pastor Teff. “I can’t believe I get to do this.”
