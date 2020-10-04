Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will not be hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar in October this year due to Covid-19.
The Bazaar, hosted by the Women of ELCA (WELCA), is a major fundraiser for local ministries in the Aitkin area. Some of these include the Aitkin, Isle and Garrison food shelves, elementary school meals for Aitkin and Isle, Aitkin County CARE, Hope Lodge, Teen Challenge, Pearl Crisis Center and many more.
During this time, the church needed to get creative in ways to reach and engage donors, as well as raise income, when there can’t physically be an event held. The WELCA came up with some ideas to keep revenue flowing in for local charities with the community’s help.
Biggest Raffle Yet - This year’s raffle will include a queen-size quilt, old world Santa, hardanger, pottery, pine/birch flower wreath, birchbark flowers with a turned-wood vase, butterfly house, a crocheted baby blanket and more. go to http://blcmalmo.org or the church’s Facebook page to view the items and to purchase $1 raffles to enter. Deadline is Oct. 31.
No-Bazaar Bazaar - During the month of October, the church will be collecting dollar donations from what people typically would spend at the bazaar. Contact the church office if interested.
Jelly Book - A book of the jellies made by the Bethesda women is available for $5. Contact the church office if interested.
The church is hoping that in the Spring of 2021 it may put together a mini bazaar.
Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo is on Hwy. 47, Malmo. Website: www.
blcmalmo.org and phone: 320-684-2123.
