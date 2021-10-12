Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo’s holiday bazaar is on for Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an abundance of gift ideas. Quilts, hand-crafted items, jewelry and soaps are just to name a few of the items. There are cookies in the Cookie Walk and other bake sale items. The lunch features creamy turkey sandwiches, chips, bar and a drink (also to go).
Raffle tickets are available in the church office, or you can go online and print your own raffle tickets.
Masks will be required to enter the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.