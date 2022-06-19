Blessing of the Quilts at St. John’s Cedarbrook

Blessing of the Quilts at St. John’s Cedarbrook

On June 5, a Blessing of the Quilts was part of the worship service at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Cedarbrook. The pews were draped with most of the 86 quilts made this year. Two of the quilts were sold by silent auction and the proceeds were given to a food shelf. Two quilts were presented to the high school graduates from St. John’s. Two were sold and the proceeds went to the St. John’s Sunday School. The remaining quilts will be donated to Salem West, Lutheran Social Services for Changing Lives in Duluth and Lutheran World Relief.

