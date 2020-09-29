The Carmel Lutheran Church of Jacobson will be holding its annual bazaar at Clara’s Cupboard in Central Square Mall in Grand Rapids this year, due to the COVID-19 situation.
There will be quilts, rugs, pillowcases, and embroidered dish towels available. 10% of the income from the bazaar will be donated to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
The bazaar will run from Oct. 1-14. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.