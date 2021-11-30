Aitkin United Methodist Church will host its annual Christingle service, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. Christingle means “Christ Light” and is used to celebrate Christ’s light in the world.
A Christingle usually consists of an orange, representing the world; a red ribbon wrapped around it, representing the blood of Christ; dried fruits and/or sweets skewered on cocktail sticks pushed into the orange, representing the fruits of the earth and the four seasons; a candle pushed into the center of the orange, then lit, representing Jesus Christ as light of the world; aluminum foil, representing the metal nails driven into Christ’s hands and feet during his crucifixion.
The Christmas Christingle service has its origins in Germany. The first Christingle service was at a Moravian Church in 1749 on Christmas Eve at Marienborn. The congregation wanted to enact a service that symbolized Jesus Christ’s love and light.
The Christingle service spread around the world to Christian countries like America and it was introduced to the UK in Church of England churches several centuries later, in 1968, by The Children’s Society.
The public is invited.
