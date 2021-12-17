CATHOLIC CHURCHES
Following is the Christmas Mass Schedule for St. James Church, Holy Family and Our Lady of Fatima churches.
Christmas Eve - Friday, Dec. 24: 4 p.m. Mass at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin); 6:30 p.m. Mass at Holy Family (2 S Maddy Street, McGregor); and midnight Mass at St. James Catholic Church.
Christmas Day – Saturday, Dec. 25: 9 a.m. Mass at St. James Catholic Church; 11 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima (102 S Hwy. 65, McGrath); 8:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima (27332 Central St., Garrison).
Sunday, Dec. 26: 8:30 a.m. Feast of the Holy Famly, Our Lady of Fatima, Garrison.
New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 8:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima, Garrison.
FAITH LUTHERAN - ISLE
There will be a Christmas Eve candlelight service of Holy Communion at Faith Lutheran Church, Isle, at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN - AITKIN
Celebrate the birth of Jesus at St. John’s Lutheran Church (324 Third St. N.W.).
All are invited for in-person Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day service will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25.
Those not able to attend in person are invited to listen to KKIN-94.3FM on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. and Christmas day at 9 a.m.
BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN - AITKIN
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 36696 320th St., Aitkin, will hold Christmas Lantern Services on Friday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
FIRST LUTHERAN - AITKIN
First Lutheran Church, 107 Second St. SE, Aitkin, will hold a Blue Christmas service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. Christmas Eve Dec. 24 candlelight services are 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. A community Christmas dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Free will offering and takeout and deliveries only. Call 218-927-2028.
AITKIN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Aitkin United Methodist Church, 104 Second St. NW, Aitkin, will hold a 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, Friday, Dec. 24.
LIGHT OF THE CROSS LUTHERAN - GARRISON
Following is the Christmas services shedule for Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison.
Friday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. candlelight service with Holy Communion.
Sunday, Dec. 26, 9 a.m. Festive Carol Service
BETHEL LUTHERAN - PALISADE
Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade will have a Candlelight Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. and a 10 a.m. Holy Communion Christmas Day service Dec. 25.
Bethel is located along Main St. (Hwy. 3) in Palisade.
HILLTOP CHAPEL – AITKIN
Hilltop Chapel,49448 Osprey Ave., between Round and Equagamah Lakes, will have a 5 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight family service.
COMMUNITY ALLIANCE CHURCH – GARRISON
At 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, “A Royal Christmas” concert is scheduled. Limited seating (call 218-838-7874).Community Alliance Church, 9475 Jefferson St., Garrison, will hold a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
NORTHERN LIGHTS PARISH
The McGregor United Methodist Church and the Fleming United Methodist Church will have a 6-7 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the McGregor location, 99 S. First St.
BETHESDA LUTHERAN CHURCH OF MALMO
The annual Christmas cantata is set for 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 19.
Following are the Christmas services schedule for Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Isle:
Friday, Dec. 24: 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Candleight services.
Saturday, Dec. 25: Visit http://blcmalmo.org/ for Christmas worship.
Sunday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. Sunday worship with communion.
GLORY BAPTIST CHURCH – AITKIN
Glory Baptist Church, 28053 360th Ave., Aitkin, will hold its Service of Lights at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19. Concludes with a bonfire , lighting of candles and Christmas carols.
PINE LAKE CHAPEL – GARRISON
Pine Lake Chapel, six miles north of Garrison, will celebrate Christmas at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
