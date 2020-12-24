Christmas time is here

CATHOLIC CHURCHES
Following is the Christmas Mass Schedule for St. James Church, Holy Family and Our Lady of Fatima churches.
Christmas Eve - Thursday, Dec. 24: 4 p.m. Mass at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin); 6:30 p.m. Mass at Holy Family (2 S Maddy Street, McGregor); and midnight Mass at St. James Catholic Church.
Christmas Day – Friday, Dec. 25: 9 a.m. Mass at St. James Catholic Church; 10 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima (102 S Hwy. 65, McGrath); 8:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima (27332 Central St., Garrison).
New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 4 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima, Garrison.
FAITH LUTHERAN - ISLE
There will be a Christmas Eve candlelight service of Holy Communion at Faith Lutheran Church, Isle, at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN - AITKIN
Celebrate the birth of Jesus at St. John’s Lutheran Church (324 Third St. N.W.).
All are invited for in-person Christmas Eve services at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day service will be at 9 am on Friday, Dec. 25.
Those not able to attend in person are invited to listen to KKIN-94.3FM on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. and Christmas day at 9 a.m. Additionally, pre-recorded services are available to watch on the St. John’s website at www.stjohnaitkin.org or on YouTube (search for St. John’s Lutheran Church of Aitkin).
BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN - AITKIN
There are no in-person services at this time at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Worship is available on its Facebook page.
FIRST LUTHERAN - AITKIN
Wednesday, Dec. 23, Longest Night Service, 6:30 p.m. live-streamed on YouTube.
Thursday, Dec. 24, 3 p.m. Radio Broadcast KKIN 94.3. Live-streamed on YouTube at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. outdoor service, Maria Chapel.
AITKIN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Dress for the weather, follow CDC guidelines and attend the 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve outdoor candlelight service at the Aitkin United Methodist Church.
Bring a lawn chair if standing is difficult.
The recorded online worship service may be located on YouTube@AitkinUMC or on Facebook @ Aitkin United Methodist Church.
LIGHT OF THE CROSS LUTHERAN - GARRISON
Following is the Christmas services shedule for Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison.
Thursday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. with Holy Communion.
Sunday, Dec. 27, 9 a.m. Christmas Season Celebration.
Services also on Zoom. Call the church for an invitation, 320-692-4773.
BETHEL LUTHERAN - PALISADE
Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade will have a 9 p.m. Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 and a 10 a.m. Holy Communion Christmas Day service Dec. 25.
If you plan to attend either service, please RSVP by calling 218-845-2429.
Sanitizing will be done before each service. Face masks are required.
Bethel is located along Main St. (Hwy. 3) in Palisade.
