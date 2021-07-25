Aitkin United Methodist Church will be hosting Vacation Bible School, “Discovery on Adventure Island.” The program is happening in Aitkin City Park, located at 380 Bill Cline Way, Aitkin, Aug 2-4 from 5-6:30 p.m. It is three evenings of fun, food, friends, crafts, and stories. It’s free for everyone; parents are welcome to stay or drop off.
Aitkin United Methodist Church invites everyone to Adventure Island to explore the ways God’s great light shines in the world and shows them how they can reflect that light in their own lives.
From a whimsical lighthouse on an enchanted island, explorers are guided by a lighthouse keeper and Beacon the Puffin on a quest to find mysterious infinity lanterns to help light their way. Using map coordinates from their Reference Book (the Bible), children discover clues to finding each lantern while learning how God’s light shines in the lives of familiar biblical characters in Old and New Testament stories.
Everyone is welcome.
