CATHOLIC CHURCHES

Holy Week Mass schedule for the Catholic Churches of St. James, Holy Family and Our Lady of Fatima Chapel:

Holy Thursday Mass, April 14, 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath; 7 p.m. at St. James, Aitkin.

Good Friday Liturgy, April 15, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath; noon at Holy Family, McGregor; 3 p.m. at St. James, Aitkin.

Holy Saturday or Easter Vigil Mass, April 16, 8 p.m. at St. James, Aitkin.

Easter Sunday Mass, April 17, 8 a.m. at Holy Family, McGregor; 10 a.m. at St. James, Aitkin; 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath.

HILLTOP CHAPEL

Easter Sunday worship and celebration of our Lord and Risen Savior, Jesus Christ.  At 8:45 a.m., there will be breakfast.

Hilltop Chapel, Esguagamah Lake, 49448 Osprey Ave.

April 15, Good Friday Communion Service, 7  p.m.; April 17, Easter Sunday Services 8 and 10 a.m.; Easter breakfast, 8:45 a.m..

Everyone is welcome. Hilltop Chapel is handicap accessible.

TAMARACK CHRISTIAN CHURCH

Everyone is welcome at the Tamarack Christian Church, 219 Nelson Ave. E, Tamarack (formerly Tamarack Church of Christ)

Good Friday Community Serivce, Friday, April 15, 6 p.m. The service is co-sponsored by: Tamarack Christian Church, Tamarack Presbyterian Church and Round Lake Presbyterian Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.