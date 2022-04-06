CATHOLIC CHURCHES
Holy Week Mass schedule for the Catholic Churches of St. James, Holy Family and Our Lady of Fatima Chapel:
Holy Thursday Mass, April 14, 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath; 7 p.m. at St. James, Aitkin.
Good Friday Liturgy, April 15, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath; noon at Holy Family, McGregor; 3 p.m. at St. James, Aitkin.
Holy Saturday or Easter Vigil Mass, April 16, 8 p.m. at St. James, Aitkin.
Easter Sunday Mass, April 17, 8 a.m. at Holy Family, McGregor; 10 a.m. at St. James, Aitkin; 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath.
HILLTOP CHAPEL
Easter Sunday worship and celebration of our Lord and Risen Savior, Jesus Christ. At 8:45 a.m., there will be breakfast.
Hilltop Chapel, Esguagamah Lake, 49448 Osprey Ave.
April 15, Good Friday Communion Service, 7 p.m.; April 17, Easter Sunday Services 8 and 10 a.m.; Easter breakfast, 8:45 a.m..
Everyone is welcome. Hilltop Chapel is handicap accessible.
TAMARACK CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Everyone is welcome at the Tamarack Christian Church, 219 Nelson Ave. E, Tamarack (formerly Tamarack Church of Christ)
Good Friday Community Serivce, Friday, April 15, 6 p.m. The service is co-sponsored by: Tamarack Christian Church, Tamarack Presbyterian Church and Round Lake Presbyterian Church.
