Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will host its annual holiday bazaar on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Masks will be required to enter the building.
The bazaar is hosted by the “Women of ELCA” (WELCA) and is a major fundraiser for local ministries in the Aitkin area. Some of these include the Aitkin, Isle and Garrison Food Shelf, elementary school meals for Aitkin and Isle, Aitkin County CARE, Hope Lodge, Teen Challenge, Pearl Crisis Center and more.
Quilts, hand-crafted items, jewelry and soaps are a few of the gift items featured at the bazaar. There are cookies in the cookie walk and bake sale items. A lunch will be available: creamy turkey sandwiches, chips, bar and drink (also to go).
There are many items for the raffle this year. A queen size quilt, Old World Santa, hardanger, handpainted nutcracker, antique folding chair with handprinted birds, quilted wall hanging, pottery, pine/birch flower wreath, birchbark flowers with a wood-turned vase, a crocheted blanket and more. Raffle tickets can be found on the church website (www.blcmalmo) or by calling the church office at 320-684-2123.
Items will be on display at the church or go to the website or Facebook page to view the items. Drawing will be on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo is located on State Hwy. 47 in Malmo.
