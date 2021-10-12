The Cedar Lake Norwegian Church will hold their final worship service for the year on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.
Pastor Susan Cline will officiate the service and special music has been planned.
The church is located on Pioneer Ave. across from Townline Lake Road/310th Street.
All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.