First Lutheran youth celebrate affirmation of baptism

Nine young men celebrated their affirmation of baptism throughout the year at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Pictured here are, front row from left – Martin Henke, Zach Ehnstrom, Craig Ashton, Nathan Price; back row – Pastor Reggie Denton, Joe Buisman, Joshua Kukowski, Sam Denton and Pastor Jordan Gades. Not pictured are Tanner Nissen and Landen Kollar.
