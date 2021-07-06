First Lutheran youth celebrate affirmation of baptism
submitted

Nine young men celebrated their affirmation of baptism throughout the year at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Pictured here are, front row from left – Martin Henke, Zach Ehnstrom, Craig Ashton, Nathan Price; back row – Pastor Reggie Denton, Joe Buisman, Joshua Kukowski, Sam Denton and Pastor Jordan Gades. Not pictured are Tanner Nissen and Landen Kollar.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.